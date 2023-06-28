Negligent homicide indictments follow fatal wrecks in Manchester

Jun. 28—Two drivers involved in unrelated fatal accidents in Manchester have been indicted by the Hillsborough County grand jury on negligent homicide charges.

Derry resident Ailadi Abreu, 36, is charged with the March 23 death of Michael Shattuck at the highway interchange of Interstate 293 and Granite Street.

At the time, police said she exited the highway, entered the diamond point intersection at an excessive speed and crashed into another vehicle head-on.

Shattuck, 32, was a passenger in Abreu's car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Abreu was also charged with manslaughter and two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

Connor Hill, 19, of Londonderry, faces charges of negligent homicide and two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

New Hampshire State Police allege that on June 6, 2022, Hill was driving an SUV that struck another car on Interstate 93 in Manchester, hit a guard rail and rolled over, ejecting both occupants. An unidentified female juvenile died in the accident.

Indictments allege that the Hill vehicle was exceeding 90 mph before the crash, that he was weaving in and out of travel lanes and that his passenger was not properly secured in a safety belt.

Negligent homicide is a Class B felony that carries a maximum penalty of 3 1/2 to 7 years in prison and a $4,000 fine. Manslaughter is punishable by 15 to 30 years in prison and a 7-year loss of license.