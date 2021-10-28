Negotiating from the left, Pramila Jayapal now at the center of Joe Biden's agenda

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andy Sullivan
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Andy Sullivan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - As Congress met in January 2017 to certify Donald Trump's presidential victory, a new lawmaker rose to object and was quickly gaveled to silence by Vice President Joe Biden, a fellow Democrat, who said, "It's over."

These days Representative Pramila Jayapal cannot so easily be dismissed. Now-President Biden was back https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-give-update-democrats-spending-plans-before-europe-trip-source-2021-10-28 in the Capitol on Thursday to try to save his domestic agenda, and as leader of the left-wing Congressional Progressive Caucus, Jayapal now has the clout to send trillion-dollar investments in transportation and safety-net programs to passage or down to defeat.

After a meeting of the 95-member group on Thursday, Jayapal gave both bills the green light -- with conditions.

Jayapal said progressives would eventually vote for both packages but would first need to review the details.

At the same time, she hinted at the prospect of an embarrassing short-term loss for Biden and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying some members would not vote for the infrastructure bill in a vote planned for late Thursday. With a 220-212 majority in the House and a largely unified Republican opposition, Democrats can afford few defections.

Progressives have said for months that they would back the infrastructure bill only after they have voted on the social-policy bill, and they showed no signs of yielding that position.

"There are too many no votes for the vote to pass today," Jayapal said. "We do need the text and we do need the vote on both bills in the House at the same time."

Born in Chennai, India, Jayapal came to the United States to attend Georgetown University and worked as a nonprofit executive and activist before winning election to Congress in 2016. Representing a coastal swath of Washington state, she won re-election easily last year with 83% of the vote.

Jayapal, 56, and Biden share many of the same goals. She has pushed Democrats to stick with Biden's original, expansive vision for his infrastructure and social-spending bills.

PARTIAL VICTORY

At best, she might get a partial victory. The infrastructure bill, which passed the Senate with bipartisan support, spends more money on highways and less on transit than progressives would like.

The social-spending plan Biden outlined https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-biden-senate-democrats-new-175-trillion-spending-framework-2021-10-28 to Democratic lawmakers on Thursday amounts to roughly half of the original $3.5 trillion he proposed and drops some progressive priorities entirely, such paid family leave and an expansion of the Medicare health plan for the elderly. However, it still includes free preschool and $555 billion in clean energy tax credits.

With narrow margins in both chambers of Congress and Republicans unified in opposition, Biden cannot lose the support of more than a handful of Democrats in the House. In the Senate, he needs to keep all 50 party members on board. At the insistence of centrist Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, Biden has whittled back the social-spending bill and dropped the tax-rate hikes sought by progressives.

Throughout, Jayapal has maintained a high-profile media presence outlining the progressives' position -- a marked contrast to Sinema, who has not publicly laid out her priorities, and Manchin, who has pushed for major cuts to the program.

Neither Manchin nor Sinema have fully endorsed Biden's latest plan, though the president told House Democrats that it has enough votes to pass the Senate. Jayapal and other progressives remain skeptical that the two will actually support it.

"Our trust has to be in two senators that have not in my opinion been good-faith actors up until this point," Representative Cori Bush, a member of the progressive caucus, told reporters.

Though she lacks the social-media stardom of other progressives, Jayapal has successfully kept the party's left flank unified so far as they press to keep Biden's proposed spending package as ambitious as possible.

That is not always an easy task. "If you know the progressive caucus, we don't come to agreements very quickly," Representative Ruben Gallego told reporters.

As of Thursday, that statement could apply to congressional Democrats in general.

Jayapal sought to play down the divide, saying Pelosi, not Biden, had called for the Thursday vote.

"He said that what we do on these two bills is going to be determinative for how the world sees us," she told reporters.

(Reporting by Andy Sullivan, additional reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Scott Malone and Aurora Ellis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden on Capitol Hill to push agenda, unite Dems

    President Joe Biden headed to Capitol Hill Thursday morning to make the case to House Democrats for his sweeping domestic policy package, a hard-fought yet dramatically scaled-back deal announced just before departing for overseas summits. (Oct. 26)

  • Man charged with having gun, linked to car that dumped body in Kansas City homicide

    The homicide victim’s body was found in a plastic container, “wrapped in black tape,” police said.

  • Democrats still trying to finalize deal on Biden's domestic agenda as he prepares for trip to Europe

    President Biden heads to Europe Thursday for a series of meetings with world leaders. His trip includes a stop in Rome for the G20 Summit, where he will talk about his economic objectives on a global scale. Here at home, Democrats say they're nearing the finish line in negotiations over Mr. Biden's domestic agenda. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN with more.

  • Kyrsten Sinema Is Acting Like A Pharma Ally, Which Doesn't Seem Very Mavericky

    The Arizona senator says her role model is John McCain, who relished attacking the drug industry.

  • Biden drops paid family leave from proposed budget bill framework

    President Joe Biden on Thursday proposed a $1.75 trillion framework for social programs, but left out paid family leave.

  • Here’s Biden’s Build Back Better framework — in two charts

    What President Biden's 'Build Back Better' framework would spend money on --- and how it'd be paid for, in two charts.

  • Report: Greg Norman to serve as commissioner of new Saudi-backed golf series

    Details about the new Saudi-backed venture are expected to be announced next week.

  • ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ star Edie Falco shares insight to Hillary Clinton

    The actress tells “The View” about starring in the series and what it was like to be a part of New York City’s return of shows with her off-Broadway play, “Morning Sun.”

  • Landslides as Cones of La Palma's Volcano Continue to Collapse

    Cones of the Cumbre Vieja volcano continued to collapse on Wednesday, October 27, causing lava overflows and landslides in La Palma, Spain.This footage, posted on Wednesday morning by the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute shows yet another cone collapse, which follows others earlier that week.The main cone of the volcano partially collapsed on Monday, creating a new river of lava, with an inner cone also caving in on Tuesday.The EU’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service said the lava flow had covered over 908 hectares (2,244 acres) as of Wednesday. Credit: INVOLCAN via Storyful

  • Rep. Roy memo making case for Mayorkas impeachment picks up support from Texas Republicans

    EXCLUSIVE: A detailed memo written by Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, which outlines the case for impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, has been circulated among Republican lawmakers from the Lone Star State and is picking up some support amid fierce GOP criticism over the Biden administration’s border strategy.

  • U.S. Justice Dept. toughens on corporate crime, will pursue more individuals

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday outlined policy changes aimed at rooting out repeated corporate misconduct and prioritizing prosecutions of individuals, signaling a shift to a tougher stance by the government toward white collar crime. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the department's top priority regarding corporate crime is to prosecute the people who commit and benefit from misconduct. "Accountability starts with the individuals responsible for criminal conduct," Monaco, the Justice Department's No. 2 official, told an industry conference.

  • Legends' Caity Lotz Talks White Canary Costume's Return in 100th Episode (and the Supersuit She Really Misses)

    Sara’s former time-shipmates weren’t the only returns during Legends of Tomorrow‘s 100th episode on Wednesday. As Astra and Spooner traveled through Gideon’s memories of previously unseen moments with the OG Legends, they came across several “deleted scenes,” so to speak, from the show’s first season. In those tense early days aboard the Waverider, Sara squared […]

  • Brexit will hit economy harder than Covid, says OBR chairman

    The impact of Brexit on the UK economy will be worse than that caused by the Covid pandemic, according to the chairman of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

  • EU investigates Nvidia's purchase of chip designer Arm

    European Union regulators opened an investigation Wednesday into graphics chipmaker Nvidia’s $40 billion purchase of chip designer Arm over concerns it would limit competition, adding to global scrutiny of the deal. The European Commission said it's concerned the combined company would have the ability and incentive to restrict access to technology from United Kingdom-based Arm Ltd., whose chip designs power the vast majority of the world’s smartphones. The commission, which is the EU's top antitrust authority, said it worried the deal would result in higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation in the semiconductor industry.

  • Drug Dealer Accepts Plea Deal With 17 Years Prison Time in Mac Miller’s OD Death

    Stephen Walter, 48, has agreed to plead guilty to supplying Miller with fentanyl-laced counterfeit oxycodone pills in a deal that drops more serious charges

  • A Big Change Is Coming to Social Security in 2022. Are You Prepared?

    If you've ever glanced at your paycheck, you'll notice that Social Security takes a chunk out of it. In 2021, the wage cap is $142,800, and earnings beyond that point aren't subject to Social Security taxes.

  • Ellen DeGeneres Is Flattered by ‘Mellen’ Sketch on ‘SNL': ‘I Would Actually Watch That Show’ (Video)

    "Jason, when you're done with 'Ted Lasso,' we should do this show," the host says

  • 'We will own the future' -Biden on spending plan

    "Today I’m pleased to announce after months of tough and thoughtful negotiations, I think we have, I know we have a historic economic framework," that will create millions of jobs and allow the United States to compete with China and other countries, Biden said after a last-minute trip to Congress to get reluctant progressives to support his spending plan.In a meeting with Democrats in the House of Representatives, Biden pleaded for their support, according to a person familiar with the matter.The framework includes $555 billion in spending for climate initiatives, and six years of preschool funding, among other top agenda items, but does not include paid family leave or a tax on billionaires.

  • The median home price just passed $400,000 for the first time ever

    The S&P 500 may be at all-time highs, but home prices are blowing stocks out of the water.

  • Setback for Nvidia's $54 billion ARM bid as EU regulators open probe

    Nvidia suffered a setback on Wednesday as EU antitrust regulators opened a full-scale investigation into its $54 billion bid for British chip designer ARM on concerns the deal could lead to higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation. Reuters reported the European Commission viewed as insufficient concessions offered by Nvidia, the world's biggest maker of graphics and artificial intelligence (AI) chips during its preliminary review.. Nvidia has not disclosed what these are but it has previously said it would maintain ARM as a neutral technology supplier to sooth concerns from customers such as Qualcomm Inc, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc.