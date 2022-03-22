Negotiation ends riot at Blue Earth County Jail; no one hurt

Mar. 22—MANKATO — About 10 to 15 inmates at the Blue Earth County jail rioted and blockaded themselves in Monday night, complaining of the treatment they were receiving.

After talking to Sheriff Brad Peterson, who said he would meet with them Tuesday to hear their grievances, they cleaned up their jail wing and returned to their cells. No one was injured and there was no physical contact between law enforcement and the inmates during the standoff.

Peterson said Tuesday he met with the inmates for a couple of hours and listened to their concerns and said everything was calm at the jail after their meeting.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Department requested assistance at the jail on the east edge of Mankato. At about 11 p.m., multiple law enforcement agencies were still on hand at the jail command center and lobby, bringing batons and riot gear inside, including deputies from Blue Earth and Nicollet counties and Mankato, North Mankato and Eagle Lake police, as well as the State Patrol. A canine unit was also on site.

Before midnight the standoff ended.

"They put tables up against the door and tied blankets to some doors so we couldn't gain access," Peterson said late Monday night. "They had some disagreements with how they were being treated. I talked to them and we got an agreement that I'll be talking to them tomorrow and listen to their disagreements."

He said inmates had flooded part of the jail wing and spread trash around but cleaned everything up and returned to their cells after talking with the sheriff.

The incident is under investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office.

In the past couple of years the jail has averaged around 70-75 inmates on any given day, housed in various pods or blocks. The jail recently had to close some of the jail pods because of a shortage of custody officers.