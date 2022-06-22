As negotiations continue, Franchise Group wants to lower the price to purchase Kohl's Corp., reports say

Kohl's Corp. headquarters are shown Monday, February 6, 20112 at N56 W17000 Ridgewood Drive in Menomonee Falls, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM

As a three week negotiating period comes to a close for Kohl's Corp. to consider a purchase off from the Franchise Group, the price for the Menomonee Falls-based retailer might be going down.

CNBC reported Wednesday that "a person familiar with the deal talks" suggested Franchise Group wants to lower its bid for Kohl's from $60 per share to around $50 per share.

Kohl's stock opened at $41.60 per share on Wednesday but dropped after the report was posted to $37.99 per share. By early afternoon, the stock climbed to $38.80.

Franchise Group, the owners of The Vitamin Shoppe and Pet Supplies Plus, and Kohl's have been talking since June 6 when both parties announced an exclusive three-week negotiation period.

Although both parties put a self-imposed three week deadline to their talks, it's possible it could last longer.

When Franchise Group and Kohl's announced they were entering into exclusive conversations about buying Kohl's, some analysts found the pairing strange because Franchise Group is a smaller company.

Franchise Group operates more than 3,000 locations, mostly in the U.S., that are either company-run or operated under franchising and dealer agreements.

Nationwide, Kohl’s has more than 1,100 stores and about 100,000 employees.

Kohl's has about 8,000 employees in Wisconsin, including 4,000 at the Menomonee Falls headquarters.

