Congress moves toward final decisions on stimulus rescue package as virus hits Senate

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) speaks to reporters after a meeting on an economic rescue package to deal with the impact of the coronavirus. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Congressional leaders continued negotiations Sunday on an enormous financial rescue package totaling more than $1 trillion meant to steer the U.S. economy through the coronavirus crisis and help ordinary Americans weather devastating job losses, as lawmakers continued to diverge on key points.

Although both parties said they agreed on the urgency of passing a measure quickly as unemployment rapidly mounts and jittery markets prepare to reopen Monday, the two sides remained at loggerheads on several key issues, including how much money to provide state and local governments faced with the crisis and how much authority to give administration officials to decide which major businesses to bail out.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said early Sunday the two sides were close to a deal, but Democrats sharply disagreed, saying the current version amounts to a “corporate slush fund.”

Sunday evening, McConnell lost a test vote as Senate Democrats rejected a procedural move. The motion, which would have required a bipartisan 60-vote majority to pass, failed 47-47. Futures markets fell sharply as the negotiations in the Senate continued.

President Trump, however, declined to criticize Senate Democrats for holding out, saying, “We all want to get to the same place.”

“We’re very close,” Trump said at a White House news briefing. "The Democrats want to get there," and so do Republicans, he said. "I don’t think anybody has a choice."

McConnell was in a less conciliatory mood, blaming Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) for derailing bipartisan negotiations.

"We’re back to square one,” he said.

“We’re fiddling here, fiddling with the emotions of the American people, fiddling with the markets, fiddling with our healthcare.”

Schumer said after the vote that the two sides and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin, representing the administration, were making progress and were "closer than we have been at any point in the last 48 hours."

The bill, which currently totals about $1.4 trillion, would include direct payments to individuals and families (on average about $3,000 for a family of four, Mnuchin said), expanded unemployment benefits and a massive loan program to tide over small businesses.

It is intended as a bridge to get the country through the worst of the crisis over the next eight to 10 weeks, with the possibility of increases later.

“I think the president has every expectation that this is going to look a lot better four or eight weeks from now,” Mnuchin said of the outbreak and efforts to contain it. “If for any reason, 10 weeks from now with this virus, we haven’t won this, we’ll go back to Congress again.”

In addition to fears about the economy, lawmakers faced another pressure toward quick action — concerns about their own health. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) announced Sunday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, although he said he felt fine.

Worry has run high in the Senate about other members falling ill, since many had spent time with Paul. On Sunday afternoon, several Republican senators announced they were self-quarantining on the advice of congressional doctors because of their contact with Paul. Their announcements threatened to wipe out the Repulbican majority in the Senate, which does not allow members to vote remotely.

“All senators are going to seek medical advice as to what action we should take to make sure that we don’t in any way spread the virus ourselves,” said Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), one of those who announced a self-quarantine. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) reportedly told colleagues that Paul had been working out in the Senate gym Sunday morning before finding out the result of his test.

Meanwhile, the full effects of the public health emergency are only beginning to be felt, experts warned, as state governors stepped up pleas for more robust federal intervention.

In Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a stay-home order and closed nonessential businesses, saying the state had "the fastest growth rate of confirmed cases in the world" and risked becoming "the next Italy," which currently has the worst death rate from the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“This emergency is going to get worse before it gets better,” he said. “We’re in a race against time with this." The state currently has the third-highest per capita rate of cases after New York and Washington: 830 cases and 20 deaths, according to state figures.