Negotiations with Putin would only lead to recurring conflict Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Gabrielius Landsbergis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, does not believe in the assumption that Russia will get tired of the war and want to negotiate.

Source: Landsbergis on Twitter, dispelling myths on a potential peace agreement, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Putin's goals have not changed. He still believes he can achieve them. He will only settle as a timeout before the next aggression. He will keep reigniting the conflict. He announced a crusade, so he cannot stop."

Details: Landsbergis has pointed out that establishing true peace in Ukraine is possible only after it regains control over all its territories captured by Russia.

"Forcing Ukraine to betray part of her citizenry would not be just, nor would it bring peace. Such ‘agreements’ only lay the foundations of the next conflict. That is why we ask Ukraine's allies to commit fully to a complete Ukrainian victory. This is the only true option."

Landsbergis has also not agreed with the statement that all wars traditionally end with negotiations.

"WWII didn’t end with negotiations. Peace can only be sustainable if Putin is defeated. Ongoing negotiations with Putin would lead only to recurring conflict. Swift, full victory is the only guarantee of lasting peace."

Background: The fundraising campaign Radarom!, launched for buying electric warfare stations for Ukraine, has ended in Lithuania, raising a total of €14 million was raised which can be used to purchase 14 radar stations.

