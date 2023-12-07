Negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU: Zelenskyy talks to Spain's Prime Minister on the eve of European Council summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has talked to Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on the eve of the European Council meeting on 14-15 December, when European leaders might discuss opening accession negotiations with Ukraine.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We expect the Spanish EU Presidency to conclude with a historic decision to open Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations."

Details: Zelenskyy said that he greeted Sánchez on his reelection as Spain’s Prime Minister and discussed security issues and Ukraine's progress towards finalising all of the European Commission's recommendations for opening negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

Background:

The European Commission has recommended in its report that Ukraine and Moldova open accession negotiations with the EU subject to certain conditions and that Georgia be granted candidate status. The recommendation is pending approval during the summit of EU leaders on 14-15 December.

Hungary’s position is the main obstacle to the implementation of the European Commission recommendations: Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán opposes the opening of negotiations with Ukraine as well as a decision on long-term financial support for the country.

On 7 December, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán held a telephone conversation with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sánchez against the backdrop of Spain’s presidency of the Council of the European Union. Orbán has once again said that EU leaders should refrain from discussing Ukraine’s accession to the EU during the December meeting of the Council of the EU.

On 6 December, Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, spoke by phone with Péter Szijjártó, Hungarian Foreign Minister.

