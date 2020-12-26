Negotiators deny Boris Johnson 'sold out' fishing in Brexit deal

Tony Diver
The fishing industry was a major negotiating hurdle for Lord Frost and his team - &nbsp;David Rose
The fishing industry was a major negotiating hurdle for Lord Frost and his team - David Rose

UK officials have hit back against claims Boris Johnson “sold out” the fishing industry in his Brexit deal with the European Union.

Mr Johnson was also accused by Nicola Sturgeon of sacrificing fishing rights to secure concessions on other issues.

A senior member of the UK's negotiating team accepted fish had been "one of the areas where we had to compromise somewhat", but said concessions had been made by "both sides".

"The crucial thing on fisheries policy is that although there is a transition, at the end of the transition it returns to normal arrangements, and we have full control over our waters,” the official said.

"There's a transition to that point and ideally we would've got out of it a bit faster, but where we've got to is acceptable and offers gains for the fisheries industry in the short run and a huge right to control everything and work within that after this five-and-a-half-year transition."

Officials at the National Federation of Fishermen's Organisations (NFFO) said Mr Johnson had only secured "a fraction of what the UK has a right to under international law".

Barrie Deas, the organisation’s chief, said the deal "will inevitably be seen by the fishing industry as a defeat".

"When push came to shove, despite the legal, moral and political strength of our case, fishing was sacrificed for other national objectives,” he said.

"Lacking legal, moral, or political negotiating leverage on fish, the EU made the whole trade deal contingent on a UK surrender on fisheries.

"In the end-game, the Prime Minister made the call and caved in on fish, despite the rhetoric and assurances that he would not do what Ted Heath did in 1973."

The deal, which was published on Boxing Day, introduces a five-and-a-half year transition period, during which the EU will return 25 per cent of its current catch in UK waters.

After the transition period fishing rights will be renegotiated annually.

The industry criticism came as Mr Johnson was attacked by Ms Sturgeon for the effect of the agreement on Scottish fishermen.

"The Tories have sold out Scottish fishing all over again,” she said.

"Promises they knew couldn't be delivered, duly broken."

Alister Jack, the Government's Scottish Secretary, said the deal was "great news for Scotland's businesses".

"We have an agreement on fisheries which will ensure that our fishermen, and our coastal communities, will flourish outside of the EU's unfair Common Fisheries Policy," he said.

