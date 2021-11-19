Negotiators are speaking with an armed man inside a Coral Springs home, police say

Police on Friday are negotiating with an armed man inside a home in Coral Springs.

Officers went to a home near Wiles Road and Creekside Drive on a “weapons call,” Coral Springs police said.

Investigators told Miami Herald news partner CBS4 that the situation began as a fight between a mother and son, and she left the home and called police.

Update 11/19/2021 at 11:17 a.m. - Coral Springs Police Negotiators are speaking with an armed subject inside a home in the area of Wiles Road and Creekside Dr. Please continue to stay out of the area as the scene remains active. Updates will be made as information is available. https://t.co/spN64tM9rz — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) November 19, 2021

Negotiators are now speaking with him and are asking people to avoid the area, police said.

Coral Springs police declined to provide any additional information.

