Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad (KLSE:NSOP) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad (KLSE:NSOP) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = RM41m ÷ (RM769m - RM9.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad has an ROCE of 5.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 12%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad's ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 374% over the last five years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

In Conclusion...

As discussed above, Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 1.3% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad we've found 3 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

