Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad (KLSE:NSOP) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A RM0.07 Dividend

It looks like Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad (KLSE:NSOP) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad's shares on or after the 14th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.07 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.18 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad has a trailing yield of 4.9% on the current stock price of MYR3.5. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 17% of its income after tax. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 18% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad has grown its earnings rapidly, up 61% a year for the past five years. Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad has seen its dividend decline 9.9% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

To Sum It Up

Is Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad worth buying for its dividend? Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Negri Sembilan Oil Palms Berhad (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

