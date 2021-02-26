Neguse, McBath press Biden to appoint national gun violence czar

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Frank
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) and Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.) will ask President Biden to appoint a national director of gun violence prevention, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The issue — which resonates in Colorado with its dark legacy of mass shootings — comes days after the White House began to push forward on an issue activists wanted to see prioritized in his first month.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • "If we are not doing everything we can to ensure another Columbine, another Aurora, another Highlands Ranch, does not happen again, then we are not doing enough," Neguse said in a statement.

What they're saying: In the letter, Neguse and McBath tell Biden that "a comprehensive government approach to address this violence, will help bring our nation out from under the depths of the gun violence crisis."

  • The pair notes that "disproportionate shares of this violence [fall] on communities of color" and that those who lost their lives to gun violence jumped 10% in 2020 from 2019.

  • They highlight that "federal efforts to combat gun violence, including research on the impacts and causes of gun violence and law enforcement efforts to combat it, are siloed across agencies."

Read the full letter:

This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Florida lawmakers tee-up early tax cut ideas as budget gap looms

    Florida’s tourism-driven economy has been whacked by the pandemic, and lawmakers face a $2.7 billion budget gap.

  • Economy Explained: All About the Federal Budget and Its Role in Your Life

    Like households, the federal government must live within the confines of a budget. However, those confines are much, much larger than the spending limits of the average household -- or any household,...

  • Sotheby’s to Auction Art From Texas Heiress’s Estate

    Works by Andy Warhol, Richard Diebenkorn and others collected by Fort Worth rancher and oil heiress Anne Marion go up for sale in an early 2021 test of the auction market.

  • Exxon Mobil's total reserves drop by a third after COVID-19 oil price drop

    The largest U.S. oil producer is reeling from the sharp decline in oil demand and a series of bad bets on projects when prices were much higher. Exxon's reserves are at their lowest since the merger between Exxon and Mobil in 1999 and were "a result of very low prices during 2020 and the effects of reductions in capital expenditures," the company said in a filing. Total reserves for all products fell to 15.2 billion barrels of oil and gas at the end of 2020 from 22.4 billion the year before, mostly driven by oil sands in Canada and U.S. shale gas properties, according to the filing.

  • Daniel Prude case reflects difficulty of prosecuting police

    A grand jury’s decision not to indict officers involved in a fatal encounter with an unarmed Black man illustrates a hard reality for a special unit created to investigate deaths at the hands of police: Few of the probes overseen by New York’s attorney general have led to charges against officers. The Daniel Prude case marks the third time a grand jury has declined to bring charges in a case handled by the Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit, created in 2015 amid an outcry over police skirting punishment in the deaths of unarmed Black people. “We’ve just seen this over and over again across the country,” Philip Stinson, criminal justice professor at Bowling Green State University, said after the grand jury's decision in the Prude case was announced Tuesday.

  • Why North Carolina needs to be honest about history and race

    North Carolina made clear that we are committed to moving backwards by taking out the word “systemic” in our social studies standards

  • More than 25m drink from the worst US water systems, with Latinos most exposed

    Guardian investigation shows systems in Latino areas violate federal drinking water rules twice as much as those serving the rest of the US Texas has the most high-violation systems, followed by California and Oklahoma. Illustration: Ricardo Santos and Max Whittaker/The Guardian Millions of people in the US are drinking water that fails to meet federal health standards, including by violating limits for dangerous contaminants. Latinos are disproportionately exposed, according to the Guardian’s review of more than 140,000 public water systems across the US and county-level demographic data. Water systems in counties that are 25% or more Latino are violating drinking water contamination rules at twice the rate of those in the rest of the country. America’s worst public water systems – those that have accrued more than 15 “violation points” for breaking standards over five years – serve more than 25m Americans, the research shows. An estimated 5.8m of these are Latino. Texas, where millions of residents lost access to water and power during the recent storm, has the most high-violation systems, followed by California and Oklahoma. The average number of violations is highest in Oklahoma, West Virginia and New Mexico. 25m Americans drink water from the worst public systems The six-month investigation of five years of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other data also shows how: Access to clean drinking water is highly unequal in the US, based on race, income and geography Poorer counties have more than twice as many violation points as wealthy ones Some water systems report hundreds of violation points year after year without any action from the government and without being required to notify customers Rural counties have 28% more violation points than metropolitan ones Scientists and former government officials describe a water regulation system that is broken. “Most policymakers believe compliance with environmental rules is high,” said Cynthia Giles, the former head of enforcement at the EPA under Barack Obama, but that belief was “wrong”. Experts are most concerned about systems serving smaller communities. They say Latinos are particularly at risk because they often live near industrial farms in California and the west that have polluted local water with nitrates in runoff from fertilizers and manure. They are also more likely to live in the south-west, where arsenic violations are common. default Research has found that Latinos are more likely to distrust tap water. Paloma Beamer, a public health researcher at the University of Arizona, found that most Latino residents in Nogales, Arizona, thought that drinking tap water was as unsafe as drinking alcohol and driving, and more detrimental to their health than smoking. Many turn to bottled water, but it is not subjected to the same testing requirements and regulations and may be as risky as, or worse than, tap water, Beamer said. “There needs to be more transparency explaining how the water is tested, and what standards it’s held to and how they can rely on it to be a safe drinking water source. It is important for people to understand in their community what the primary violations are for and what their alternative water sources are,” Beamer said. The consequences of even tiny levels of contaminants in water can be high. The EPA sets a limit of 10mg of nitrate per liter of water, but it is frequently exceeded. The standard is meant to protect against “blue baby syndrome”, which happens when a fetus hasn’t received enough oxygen, and thyroid disease, which can cause fatigue, weight gain and hair loss. Findings from across the US default Nitrates are a big issue in communities in California’s Central Valley such as East Orosi, an unincorporated community of about 700 where children grow up learning not to open their eyes or mouths while they shower. Maria Orozco, a 30-year-old resident, doesn’t remember a time when she felt safe drinking water from the faucet. Recently, her daughters’ hair has started falling out in the shower, more than usual. Her hair has begun falling out too. “It’s like a knot in your stomach,” she said, of this constant worry over the water and her family’s health. Advocates in East Orosi say they face multiple challenges just securing safe water. “The Central Valley produces a variety of food from grapes, almonds, apricots, blueberries and we also create a variety of blended, toxic water,” said Susana de Anda, executive director of the Community Water Center. “Our groundwater is a toxic blend of nitrates, arsenic, 123TCP, chromium.” Since 2015, the town’s water system has exceeded the federal legal limit for nitrates 15 times. National public health campaigners are increasingly concerned about nitrates in drinking water. “We’re just seeing so many new studies that show lower and lower levels of nitrate can be dangerous. They can increase the risk of cancer if you have low-level exposure over many years,” said Anne Schechinger, a senior economic analyst with the Environmental Working Group (EWG) who authored a recent report on nitrates. “It really makes you wonder if the EPA is keeping us safe with a lot of their maximum contaminant limits they’ve established.” Asked to comment, an EPA spokesperson said: “Ensuring that all Americans have access to safe drinking water – including in communities of color and low-income communities – is a priority.” The agency said: “While over 92% of Americans receive drinking water that meets all health-based standards all of the time, EPA is continuing to work with its partners to close remaining gaps.” In California alone, 5.25 million people in majority-Latino communities are drinking water that exceeds federal nitrate limits, according to Schechinger’s report for the EWG. Even more could be at risk from contaminated water in private wells, which are not regulated. The Biden administration has promised to make tackling environmental justice a priority after four years of regulation cutting under Donald Trump. The Guardian data investigation captures some of the scale of the challenge. While Americans largely don’t have to worry about the type of biological contaminants that plague developing nations, they are likely to be exposed to much quieter threats – heavy metals, radiation and chemicals that can lead to significant health problems over time. Small systems – which can serve individual mobile home parks, highway fast food restaurants, churches and schools, often have the worst problems - and fewest resources to fix them. “The horror stories start when you look at utilities serving fewer than 10,000 people,” said Betsy Southerland, former director of the office of science and technology for the office of water at the EPA. Contamination Water contamination in the US is wide-reaching. The dangerous pollutants that water systems have difficulty filtering out vary across the country, from the nitrates from farm runoff in states where agriculture is prominent, including California, to radioactive mining substances in states such as West Virginia. Health effects are wide-ranging. Arsenic, chlorine and radionuclides are tied with higher incidences of cancer; nitrate fertilizers can hinder the delivery of oxygen to red blood cells; the weed killer atrazine is linked to hormone disruption in women, premature births and lower IQ levels in children. Among the communities with major drinking water challenges, the Guardian analysis showed: Coal Mountain, West Virginia, which serves about 118 people, tops the list in our analysis, with its water system having the most violation points in the country: 595 points over five years. It has detected high levels of radionuclides, disinfection byproducts, arsenic, lead and copper, nitrates and coliform. The county’s median household income is $35,460, which is about half of the US median household income. The community has seen a rise in mountaintop removal coal mining. The Appalachian Regional Commission – a federal-state partnership – said it was spending millions to upgrade the system. Left: Views of a radically altered natural environment in southern West Virginia due to extensive mountain top removal coal mining and logging. Right: A pond filled with run off waste water from a mountain top removal coal mine shows evidence of pollution on July 3, 2018 in Rum Creek Holler, Logan County, West Virginia. Photograph by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images Left: Extensive mountain top removal coalmining and logging in West Virginia. Right: A pond filled with wastewater from a mountain top removal coalmine showing evidence of pollution in West Virginia. Photograph by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images The Klondike independent school district in Dawson county and Martin county, in West Texas, had 390 violation points over five years. Its roughly 270 students in grades pre-K through 12 could have been exposed to arsenic, nitrates, coliform bacteria, disinfectants and disinfection byproducts, copper, inorganic chemicals and radionuclides. The district spans 600 sq miles of oilfields and cotton and peanut farms. About half of the students are Latino, Superintendent Steve McLaren estimated. Klondike spent about $1m on upgrades to meet tightened standards, including some funds from a philanthropic foundation. “We want to do the right thing, but sometimes it’s difficult to do the right thing because of finances,” McLaren said. Lubbock county, Texas, is home to 24 of the top 1,000 water systems with the most violation points, including those for mobile home parks, a children’s sports camp and an assisted living facility for seniors. The smaller a water system is, the more likely it is to experience problems. That’s often because there are fewer customers to charge for needed upgrades. The American Water Works Association—whose members supply most of the nation’s drinking water—acknowledged that small systems have fewer resources to fix problems. But it said many of their violations are for inadequate monitoring, not for contaminants. Of the more than 140,000 public water systems in the US, more than 97% serve fewer than 10,000 people. Small systems can struggle to afford testing and treating the water, or even issuing the public violation notices that the federal government requires when contaminant levels are too high. There is no government agency dedicated to responding to chronic diseases from water contamination. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only responds to acute outbreaks, such as coliform bacteria. “If no one is immediately dying, there’s no rush to do analysis on substances of concern,” said Carl Reeverts, a former program director at the EPA who was with the agency for 38 years. “Enforcement is incredibly low, and we don’t have a strong program for bringing people in line.” The Guardian analyzed five years of drinking water violation reports from more than 140,000 public systems, as recorded in the Environmental Protection Agency’s Echo database for Safe Drinking Water Act compliance. To assess the population served by a water system, we used county-level demographic information from the US Census Bureau. The government does not provide demographic information for individual water systems, and there are often multiple water systems in each county. We set the bar for a heavily Latino county, at 25% or more Latino residents. We used census classifications to determine which counties were low-income, rural or metropolitan. EPA assigns violation points when water systems exceed maximum contaminant levels or do not properly report to the agency. Violations are worth one, five or 10 points, depending on their severity. In calculating the total number of Americans exposed to dirty water – 25.3 million – we included systems that accrued 15 or more violation points over five years. – Emily Holden Broken reporting system Repeated reviews under the Obama administration found that states are not telling the EPA about violations. For violations from lead and copper pipes, for example, 92% are not reported by states to the federal government, according to the most according recent EPA audit, conducted in 2008. The EPA has since discontinued annual audits of state files as the result of budget cuts. The current reporting system is a “mess”, according to the water researcher Dr Upmanu Lall, chair of the department of Earth and environmental engineering at Columbia University and director of the Columbia Water Center. Lall’s research cites an up to 38% under-reporting of drinking water violations on average, according to government data. Lall said most water systems test only at the plant, not at the point of use – meaning they can miss major problems such as contamination from lead pipes. Lall doesn’t blame the people running the water systems, who largely live in the communities they serve. The systems are cash strapped, and banks are charging more and more for loans to update infrastructure. So they cut corners, trim staff, or stop monitoring and treating altogether, he said. In addition to lacking tracking and enforcement, water standards aren’t strong enough to begin with, according to former EPA officials. The US government requires monitoring for 94 contaminants, not including known health hazards like PFAS, the “forever chemicals” that have been implicated in cancer, liver damage, decreased fertility and thyroid disease. PFAS include nonstick substances used in cookware and firefighting foam and are being discovered in water supplies around the country. In a statement responding to this story, an EPA spokesperson said the agency would work with states to analyze and address “compliance challenges in struggling drinking water systems” and target assistance to underserved communities. It said it had a number of programs to assist disadvantaged communities and provided “technical assistance to help address lead and other regulated contaminants” and understood the “urgent need” to evaluate and address PFAS in drinking water. The most recent to be regulated by the agency was arsenic, in 2003. Of the roughly 10,000 known chemicals that can be in consumer products, most have not been closely studied for health impacts, so there is no information about what happens if they enter the water supply. The US water regulation system has failed to protect the most vulnerable Americans for decades, under both Republican and Democratic presidents. Donald Trump weakened rules that could fight water contamination at the source, where agriculture giants and industrial corporations are polluting groundwater. Joe Biden will seek to reverse those changes, but setting or tightening a standard for how much of a dangerous substance can be in drinking water is an arduous process. Clean water advocates are calling for a significant injection of federal resources and a revamp of regulations to make it easier to protect the public, and harder for industry to resist tighter standards. “Relying on the federal government is not going to get you very far,” said David Andrews, a senior scientist with the EWG. “Federal standards fall far behind what we know is necessary for human health.” This story is supported in part through philanthropic funding from theguardian.org, by the Water Foundation, and by Guardian readers who supported its Toxic America series

  • Biden urged to back water bill amid worst US crisis in decades

    Water Act proposes massive injection of federal dollars as millions of people go without access to clean, safe, affordable water Water trickles from a fire hydrant while workers repair a broken water main in Austin, Texas, on 21 February. The majority of water and wastewater systems nationwide are also unprepared to cope with the climate crisis. Photograph: Jay Janner/AP Sign up for the Guardian’s First Thing newsletter Democratic lawmakers and advocates are urging Joe Biden to back legislation proposing unprecedented investment in America’s ailing water infrastructure amid the country’s worst crisis in decades that has left millions of people without access to clean, safe, affordable water. Boil advisories, leaky lead pipes, poisonous forever chemicals, bill arrears and raw sewage are among the urgent issues facing ordinary Americans and municipal utilities after decades of federal government neglect, which has brought the country’s ageing water systems hurtling towards disaster. The majority of water and wastewater systems nationwide are also unprepared to cope with the climate crisis which is causing increasingly frequent unpredictable extreme weather events like the Arctic freeze that disrupted water and energy supplies across Texas last week. After decades of underinvestment, a water justice bill will be introduced on Thursday in Congress that proposes a massive injection of federal dollars over the next two decades in order to overhaul the ageing infrastructure, create decent jobs and address longstanding inequalities in access to water and sanitation. It’s clear we have a water crisis in every corner of the United States, and if we don’t act soon it will be a disaster. Brenda Lawrence The Water Affordability, Transparency, Equity and Reliability (Water) Act, which will be introduced by Bernie Sanders in the Senate and Brenda Lawrence and Ro Khanna in the House, is backed by at least 70 other Democratic lawmakers and more than 500 advocacy, labor and faith-based organizations from almost every state. It comes as more details on the president’s $2tn Build Back Better plan are expected soon, which campaigners hope will prioritize access to water given the president’s promise to put environmental justice at the heart of his administration’s climate and infrastructure policies. “It’s clear we have a water crisis in every corner of the United States, and if we don’t act soon it will be a disaster,” Lawrence told the Guardian. “What happened in Texas and Flint, Michigan, and so many other places shows us what happens when we don’t take care of our water infrastructure. I want to scream from the rooftop and shake America awake: safe, clean affordable water is necessary to live – without it you will die.” Federal funding for water systems has fallen by 77% in real terms since its peak in 1977 – leaving local utilities to raise the money through bills and loans that is needed to upgrade infrastructure, comply with safety standards for toxic contaminants such as PFAS, lead and algae blooms, and adapt to extreme weather conditions like drought and floods linked to global heating. “It is beyond belief that in 2021 American kids are being poisoned by tap water … Not only do we allow corporations to pollute our waterways, but the government has failed to keep up with critically needed improvements to our drinking water and wastewater infrastructure,” said Sanders, who warns that further privatization would drive up prices and reduce access. The impact of declining government interest has been unequal: people of color, Native Americans and low-income households are disproportionately affected by rising bills and contaminants. “Detroiters have endured skyrocketing bills, unaffordable rates, mass shutoffs and tax sale foreclosures – and Black and brown community members are facing the brunt of the burden,” said Monica Lewis Patrick, president of We the People of Detroit, one of the groups supporting the bill. “Water is a human right, but our current water systems are a breeding ground for environmental racism and trauma.” The funding gap is massive: $35bn annually for 20 years is needed just to comply with safety regulations, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). It could cost as much as $944bn to make water and wastewater plants climate resilient. Part of the problem is that for years, maintenance and clean-up projects were deferred by utilities, without squirreling away money or planning for the climate crisis. Last week, about 10 million Texans did not have safe tap water after freezing temperatures damaged large parts of the state’s water infrastructure. Hundreds of boil advisories were issued for towns and cities as a drop in water pressure threatened safety. Water supplies and sanitation have been disrupted over and over in recent decades – in Louisiana, Puerto Rico, California, Ohio and elsewhere – after hurricanes, wildfires, floods and other natural disasters, revealing the calamitous lack of preparedness to deal with climate chaos, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. The federal government’s absence has left many public utilities in crisis and in need of urgent relief, according to Adam Kratz, CEO of the National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA). “The pandemic and Texas have shown that we need a massive program of longterm funding to rebuild our country’s interconnected infrastructure and bring it up to 21st-century standards, with water as a key focus.” The Water Act, which was first introduced in 2016, would provide $35bn annually for states to allocate to publicly owned utilities for drinking water and sewer infrastructure repairs, as well as funds to replace lead service lines and filters for toxic compounds from drinking water – creating as many as a million decently paid jobs a year. Households could get grants for septic tanks, and $1bn would be ring fenced for schools to address lead and other safety problems. Tribes and rural communities would be among those prioritized, as well as low-income households to prevent shutoffs due to unaffordable bills. So far, $638m of Covid relief funds have gone to help households struggling with their bills with another $500m expected. To put this in perspective, in California alone debt owed on water bills stands at $1bn and one in every eight households is currently in arrears. Wenonah Hauter, executive director of Food & Water Action, said: “From the plague of water shutoffs during a pandemic to the recent heartbreaking scenes across the south, it has become desperately clear that our country is in a water crisis. Grave crises require robust solutions, and this is just what the Water Act provides.”

  • Here's a simple explanation of how the massive SolarWinds hack happened and why it's such a big deal

    Federal investigators and cybersecurity experts say that Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service is probably responsible for the attack.

  • At least 400 US healthcare workers have died of Covid despite vaccine rollout

    At least one in eight health workers lost in the pandemic died after the vaccine became available, analysis showsLost on the frontline: the healthcare workers who died of Covid A healthcare worker checks on patients inside an oxygen tent outside the emergency room in Huntington Park, California, on 29 December 2020. Photograph: Bing Guan/Reuters As healthcare workers in the US began lining up for their first coronavirus vaccines on 14 December, Esmeralda Campos-Loredo was already fighting for oxygen. The 49-year-old nursing assistant and mother of two had started having breathing problems just days earlier. By the time the first of her co-workers were getting shots, she was shivering in a tent in the parking lot of a Los Angeles hospital, because no medical beds were available. When she gasped for air, she had to wait all day for relief because there was a critical shortage of oxygen tanks. Campos-Laredo died of Covid-19 on 18 December, one of at least 400 health workers identified by the Guardian/KHN’s Lost on the frontline investigation who have died since the vaccine became available in mid-December, narrowly missing the protection that might have saved their lives. “I told her to hang in there, because they are releasing the vaccine,” said her daughter Joana Campos. “But it was just a little too late.” In California, which became the center of the national coronavirus surge following Thanksgiving, 40% of all healthcare worker deaths came after the vaccine was being distributed to medical staff. Bar chart showing the reported deaths of healthcare workers in California. An analysis of the Guardian/KHN’s Lost on the Frontline database indicates that at least one in eight health workers lost in the pandemic died after the vaccine became available. Unlike California, many states do not require a thorough reporting of the deaths of nurses, doctors, first responders and other medical staff. The analysis did not include federally reported deaths where the name was not released and may be missing numerous recent deaths that have not yet been detected by the Guardian/KHN. The vaccine is now widely available to healthcare workers around the country and since mid-January, Covid-19 cases have been trending downward in the US. Sasha Cuttler, a nurse in San Francisco, has been gathering healthcare data for one of California’s nursing unions. Cuttler was alarmed and disheartened to see the number of deaths still surging weeks after the vaccination became widely available. “We can prevent this. We just need the means to do it,” said Cuttler, who noted that, nearly a year into the pandemic, some hospitals still lack adequate protective gear and proper staffing. “We don’t want to be healthcare heroes and martyrs. We want a safe workplace.” Barbara Clayborne, a nurse in Stockton, became sick the week her colleagues started receiving their first doses of the vaccine. A union activist who had worked at St Joseph’s medical center for 22 years, Clayborne picketed last summer to demand more help for the beleaguered nurses treating Covid-19 patients. Though she worked on what was considered a relatively low-risk postpartum care unit, she was advocating for her colleagues in the intensive care unit, many of whom were overwhelmed by the number of patients they were responsible for. “We know what it’s like to work a full 12-hour shift and not be able to drink water or sit down or go to the bathroom,” Clayborne told the Stockton Record in August. “It’s been chaos.” In mid-December, Clayborne, who had asthma, was exposed to a patient who hadn’t yet been diagnosed with Covid-19, said her daughter Ariel Bryant. She died on 8 January. “She was the best mom and grandmother – and she was a great role model for me,” said Bryant, who herself became a nurse. Bryant works in an intensive care unit in southern California – as the same type of nurse her mother fought so hard to protect. If the vaccine had just come a few days earlier, it might have saved the Tennessee fire chief Ronald “Ronnie” Spitzer and his department’s dispatcher, Timothy Phillips. Spitzer and his crew from the Rocky Top fire department were called to a medical emergency on 11 December but weren’t told until later that the patient had tested positive for Covid-19. Spitzer, 65, and the firefighter who accompanied him came down with the virus. A few days later, Phillips became ill as well. Spitzer, a 47-year firefighting veteran, was already hospitalized when his co-workers got their first doses of the vaccine in January, according to the police chief, Jim Shetterly. Spitzer died on 13 January, and Phillips, 54, died a few days later. Tennessee does not publish statistics on healthcare worker deaths, but 10 of 22 Tennessee healthcare worker deaths identified by the Guardian/KHN have occurred since the vaccine rollout in December. Shetterly said his town of 1,800 had been shattered by the losses. “Everyone knows everyone here. It’s tragic when it hits the nation. But when it’s in your town, it really hits home,” he said. Gerard Brogan, director of nursing practice for National Nurses United, said many hospitals hadn’t done adequate planning to be ready for the recent surges, which put exhausted healthcare workers at extra risk. “When there are more patients in, there’s more chaos in the hospitals and it’s harder for workers to be safe,” he said. During the recent surge, “we had nurses breaking down because of the influx of patients and the emotional and physical toll that took on workers”. Even once all healthcare workers were vaccinated, he said, healthcare administrators would need to remain vigilant about worker safety. He said that surge preparations, extra safety equipment, contingency staffing plans and facilities like negative-pressure rooms to stop disease from spreading around hospitals should be a regular part of preparing for potential future pandemics. Rashida Kamal and KHN reporters Shoshana Dubnow and Christina Jewett contributed to this report

  • After a chaotic year, Biden moves to reclaim the USPS, despite a defiant Postmaster General Louis DeJoy

    Biden nominated three people to open positions on the agency's governing board, who, if confirmed by the Senate, would create a Democratic advantage.

  • Big U.S. Banks’ Vows to Halt Job Cuts End as Virus Endures

    (Bloomberg) -- One by one, most of the biggest U.S. banks pledged to avoid workforce reductions almost a year ago as coronavirus infections erupted in New York City. One by one, those vows have given way.The news on Thursday that Bank of America Corp. is cutting some staff in its global banking and markets division marks the end of those assurances, while the international campaign to bring the virus under control continues.Among the nation’s six banking giants, Wells Fargo & Co. was first to break with the industry as the second half of 2020 began, cutting positions amid mounting pressure to lower costs. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. followed.JPMorgan Chase & Co. never promised to halt cuts entirely. And Morgan Stanley had said it would avoid them through 2020. That firm’s takeover of Eaton Vance Corp. is set to be completed on March 1, and redundancies are typical in any merger.Bank of America’s reductions are part of Wall Street’s typical round of staffing changes around this time of year once bonuses are distributed, people familiar with the situation said Thursday, asking not to be identified discussing personnel matters. The cuts affected employees in sales and trading, research, investment banking and capital markets. A company spokesman declined to comment.It’s not just the job-security promises Wall Street is abandoning. The biggest U.S. banks are also moving swiftly to end the work-from-home arrangements that emptied most of their offices through much of 2020.“This is not ideal for us and it’s not a new normal,” Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said this week at an industry conference, referring to remote work. “It’s an aberration that we are going to correct as quickly as possible.”(Adds Solomon’s comment on working from home in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Des Moines residents turn to golf as COVID escape

    Data: Des Moines Parks and Recreation; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosDes Moines' three golf courses experienced a significant surge in business in 2020, a financial report sent to the city council last week shows.The reason is no surprise: It’s an activity where social distancing comes naturally, Parks and Rec director Ben Page said in a memo to the DSM City Council.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: DSM’s increase in rounds played — 31% — was more than double the national figure (14%), according to The National Golf Foundation.This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard. Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Trump reportedly wants to start a new super PAC, have Corey Lewandowski run it

    During a meeting with advisers on Thursday, former President Donald Trump shared that he is going to form a new super PAC and has tapped former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski to run it, several people familiar with the matter told Politico. The meeting was held at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, and the attendees included Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.; former campaign managers Brad Parscale and Bill Stepien; former deputy campaign manager Justin Clark; former White House social media director Dan Scavino; and senior adviser Jason Miller. Miller told Politico that Trump's fans will be "impressed with the political operation being built out here," and more details will be released "in the coming weeks." Lewandowski served as Trump's first campaign manager, and after being fired in June 2016, he remained close to Trump and spent time with him at the White House. Nothing about the new super PAC is set in stone, people familiar with the matter stressed to Politico, and Trump could change the plan at any moment. Trump already has a leadership PAC called Save America, which he launched after the election. While Trump was falsely claiming the election had been stolen from him, Save America was raising tens of millions of dollars, and had $31.5 million in the bank at the end of December, Politico reports. Leadership PACs are limited in how much they can raise from individual donors, but super PACs can solicit and spend unlimited amounts of money. Trump associates say he wants to play a major role in the 2022 midterms, primarily so he can seek revenge against Republicans who backed his impeachment and didn't help him overturn the election results. More stories from theweek.comJournalist Tim O'Brien, who's seen Trump's taxes, thinks Trump's accountant will now flip in D.A. inquiryHusband of Hitler-quoting GOP congresswoman parked his militia-stickered truck outside Capitol Jan. 6The MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chump

  • Queensland skies light up as Chinese space junk burns up in atmosphere

    "I thought it was a meteorite at first, but later as it split, my mate and I began thinking it was space junk," said Jasper Nash, who filmed one of the videos circulating on social media. Professor Jonti Horner of the University of Southern Queensland's Centre for Astrophysics said the light show came from the re-entry of a Chinese rocket launched in November 2019, carrying a satellite into orbit.

  • Commentary: Nuclear war was barely averted in 1983. Let that guide US-China relations now

    Like many who have been locked down at home this past year, I’ve been passing the time by binge-watching TV, mainly foreign series. Among the best of these is the “Deutschland” series, about East German spies in the latter days of the Cold War, much of it based on real events. The first season, which takes place in 1983, at a time of heightened East-West tension, deals with the growing fears ...

  • Here's Blue Ivy Carter, Looking Like a Top Model, in Her Official Icy Park Campaign Photos for Beyoncé

    Beyoncé's daughter is only 9 and already is modeling and getting Grammy nominations for her music.

  • US bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia

    The United States launched airstrikes in Syria on Thursday, targeting facilities near the Iraqi border used by Iranian-backed militia groups. The Pentagon said the strikes were retaliation for a rocket attack in Iraq earlier this month that killed one civilian contractor and wounded a U.S. service member and other coalition troops. The airstrike was the first military action undertaken by the Biden administration, which in its first weeks has emphasized its intent to put more focus on the challenges posed by China, even as Mideast threats persist.

  • Ex-Olympic coach dies by suicide after facing charges

    "This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved," said the Michigan attorney general.

  • Biden raises human rights in call with Saudi king as intelligence officials to release report on Khashoggi killing

    President Joe Biden has spoken with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia ahead of the release of a report from US intelligence officials that is expected to reveal that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved and likely ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. A White House report of their phone call on Thursday did not disclose whether they discussed the findings in the report. The leaders “discussed regional security, including the renewed diplomatic efforts led by the United Nations and the United States to end the war in Yemen, and the US commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory as it faces attacks from Iranian-aligned groups,” according to a readout of their call.