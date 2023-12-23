Neighbor accused of assaulting actor Charlie Sheen at his Malibu home

A neighbor forced her way into the Southern California home of "Two and a Half Men" actor Charlie Sheen and attacked him, authorities said Friday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to Sheen's home at about 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 6000 block of Cavalleri Road in Malibu "regarding a battery/disturbance call," according to a department statement.

"Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault," the sheriff added.

Electra Schrock, 47, was arrested and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and residential burglary, officials said.

She's being held in lieu of $75,000 bail until her arraignment, which is set for Tuesday. Schrock's attorney could not be reached for comment Friday.

The 58-year-old actor and son of Emmy winner Martin Sheen has has enjoyed a long and successful career with credits on big screen blockbusters like "Platoon," "Eight Men Out," "Wall Street" and "Major League."

And for eight seasons, he was the star of CBS' hit sitcom "Two and a Half Men."

But Sheen might be best known to younger fans for his spectacular fallout with “Two and a Half Men” creator Chuck Lorre, leading to the actor's termination.

In a series or ranting interviews and other public appearances, Sheen continued ripping into Lorre punctuating his remarks with the coined phrases "winning" and "tiger blood."

Sheen has said he's come to regret those tirades, which he's blamed on drugs and immaturity.

The actor now leads a very calm, decidedly down-to-earth life in Malibu, neighbor Mandana Brenden said.

"He's really mellow and really, really nice. I see him at the mailbox all the time," said Brenden, who manufactures and designs handheld fans and parasols. "He’s always with his son."

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com