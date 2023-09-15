Neighbor arrested for firing gun at overcrowded house party in far East El Paso

A 45-year-old woman allegedly fired a gun into the air as a neighbor's son was hosting an overcrowded house party, authorities said.

El Paso Police Department officers responded to a report of deadly conduct about 11:50 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. in the 14300 block of Owl Point Avenue near Zaragoza Road in far East El Paso, police officials said.

Nikita Kahmel Bray Davis

Officers arriving at the party saw multiple juveniles running away.

Bullet casings were found by officers in front of a home owned by Nikita Kahmel Bray Davis, officials said.

Officers secured the area and searched for any victims. No injuries were reported.

The El Paso Police Department's Gang Unit was called to the neighborhood to investigate the gunfire, officials said.

Davis was questioned by officers. She originally claimed she was watching a party at a neighbor's house when the shots rang out at the party, officials said.

An investigation revealed the neighbor's son planned a party at the house when his parents would be out of town for the weekend, officials said. However, more people showed up to the party than expected.

Further investigation allegedly showed Davis was the person who fired the gun into the air, officials said.

Davis was arrested on suspicion of discharging a firearm in certain municipalities, officials said.

She was booked Wednesday, Sept. 13 into the El Paso County Jail on a $3,000 bond, jail records show. She was released from jail the same day after posting bail, jail logs show.

