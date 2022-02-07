Neighbor arrested after Gulfport couple finds camera in bathroom window, sheriff says

A Gulfport man was arrested Monday after his neighbors found a camera placed outside of their bathroom window, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said in a news release.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Windance Drive, where a man said his wife had noticed a camera from inside of the bathroom.

Gary Rhoads, 67, was arrested on a felony Peeping Tom charge as a result of the investigation.

He’s being held at the Harrison County jail on a $25,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Nick Patano.

If convicted, Rhoads could face up to 5 years in prison under Mississippi’s 2015 statute governing Peeping Tom charges.