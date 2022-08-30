Neighbor arrested on suspicion of murder in killing of 73-year-old victim, police say

Officers arrested a neighbor on suspicion of murdering a 73-year-old man over the weekend in Fresno, police said Tuesday in an update to the homicide.

Police said Christopher Turner, 50, killed Robert Torres about 7 a.m. Saturday in the area of Orchard and Yale avenues following a dispute between the men.

Both lived in the neighborhood southwest of First Street and Clinton Avenue, police said. The nature of the dispute was not made public Tuesday.

Callers to 911 reported seeing a man lying in the roadway and hearing gunshots in the area on Saturday, police said. Torres was found with several gunshot wounds.

Turner is held without bail after being arrested on Monday, according to Fresno County Jail records.

It was the first of two gun homicides on Saturday, and the 37th homicide of the year. Police say the two killings Saturday are not related.

There were 51 homicides in Fresno at the same time last year, and 38 so far this year, according to police.

There were five shootings during the particularly violent weekend, police said.