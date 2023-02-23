Neighbor of bus driver accused of barging into Cobb home shocked by allegations

A Cobb County school bus driver is being accused of barging into a family’s home and asking for a 10-year-old girl.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was the only reporter on the bizarre story as soon as Gogineni Rayudu was arrested on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Cassioppia Cea’s daughter attends Powers Ferry Elementary School. Cea said a new bus driver on the route, Rayudu, scared her when he walked into her house earlier this week asking for her daughter who rides his bus.

He was arrested on Wednesday and released on Thursday afternoon, according to jail records.

District officials told Newell that he will not be riding a Cobb County school bus pending an investigation, but some parents still have concerns.

They say their children won’t be at the bus stop when school is back in session from Winter Break next week.

Gail George told Newell that a Cobb County police officer sat in her neighbor’s driveway on Wednesday afternoon, but she wasn’t sure why. Newell told her about Rayudu’s arrest.

“I’m shocked. I’m really shocked because they stay over there. They mind their own business,” George said. “I didn’t know he drove a school bus and I wondered what he did because his car is at home strange times...He’s just very quiet.”

Cea says she has had concerns about her daughter’s bus driver in the past. She says he was outside of her home three times in the past two months, asking about her daughter. She filed a police report after the most recent incident.

“I’m eyeing him, what is he wearing? Why does he have gloves on? Why did he walk into my house?,” she said. “I just started grilling him with questions. As soon as I did, he took off.”

Rayudu has not yet hired an attorney and does not have a criminal history in Cobb County.

