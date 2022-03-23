Neighbor complaints lead to drug arrest

Mar. 22—TUPELO — A Tupelo woman was arrested on felony drug charges after member of the community noticed suspicious activity at her residence.

Complaints about drug activity from neighbors led the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Tupelo Police Department SWAT Team to serve a search warrant at 1011 Hilda Avenue on March 17. During the search, agents found approximately 50 dosage units of MDMA/Ecstasy in the residence.

Landria Letreice Harris, 43, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $20,000 by Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Harry Sumner. She has since bonded out of the Lee County Jail.

