Neighbor describes hearing fight shortly before fatal Parkside shooting

Dec. 1—The 26-year-old man who died Tuesday after a reported shooting in Portland's Parkside neighborhood may have been involved in an argument on the street shortly before neighbors heard gunshots.

Police have yet to release further details about the apparent fatal shooting near the intersection of Sherman and Mellen streets, including the victim's name and whether the case is considered a homicide.

A neighbor who lives across the street from where the shooting took place said he and his wife were home when they heard yelling around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. "It was a guy who said something along the lines of, 'Come out! I'm going to shoot you,' " said Jared Sawyer.

He said he heard a "pop" and about a half hour later noticed a large police and emergency medical services response outside.

The man was found shot around 9:45 p.m. and was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said Wednesday.

An initial statement from the police said they do not believe there is any danger to the public. An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause and manner of death, police said Wednesday.

Portland Police Department Maj. Robert Martin did not respond to a phone message or email Thursday seeking more information, including whether the case is considered a homicide and if charges are expected.

Sawyer said he doesn't think the neighborhood is unsafe, but there have been recent issues with upkeep, including nonworking street lights and trash in the street. "I understand everyone is short-staffed and things have gotten expensive, but basics like street sweeping and street lights would go a long way," Sawyer said.

There are a few streetlights out in the area, according to city spokesperson Jessica Grondin, who said a resident reached out to the city Wednesday about them. Staff have submitted the list of locations to the contractor the city works with as a priority for repair, she said.

Grondin said street-sweeping is currently happening in the West End and Parkside neighborhoods, but crews sometimes aren't able to get close to the curb when cars are illegally parked there. "We do our best to ticket and tow in order to get compliance and be able to get the work fully done," she said in an email.