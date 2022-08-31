Neighbor describes terrifying moments when she heard gunshots near her DeKalb County home

A neighbor described the terrifying moments when she heard a scuffle followed by gunshots in a unit near hers. Police say someone shot a man in that unit and then ran away. The neighbor says what made it even worse was she called for help and couldn’t get an answer.

It all began just before noon at the Hidden Woods Apartments off Glenwood Road in DeKalb County. “I heard thudding, and I heard, like, a tussle break out. I heard six shots,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified. She then heard someone running from an apartment near hers. “I was like, ‘They’re coming for me next,’” she explained.

Upon hearing the footsteps, she decided to seek protection in a safe place. “I ran in the closet,” she recalled. “I had my weapon with me because I’m just scared, you know?”

What happened next left her frustrated. “I called the police 10 times — 10. I have it right here in my phone. I can show you — 10 times,” she said, pointing at her phone. She says when someone finally answered, it was a third party, not DeKalb 911.

“Hopefully, he’s still alive,” she said worriedly.

DeKalb County police told Channel 2s Tom Jones someone shot a man inside his unit and then escaped. They say he was still alive when he was rushed to the hospital. Officers say they’re working on a motive.

The neighbor we talked to believes it was a robbery, as it sounded like someone was rummaging through the successful man’s apartment. “He helps out everyone,” she said of the victim. “I think they just wanted to take that away because they don’t like to see good. They want to see bad.”

Like so many others, she says the violence needs to stop. “I’m over it,” she said forcefully.

We placed a call to the DeKalb 911 director to try to find out why it took 10 calls to reach someone, and we are waiting to hear back. Meanwhile, police say their investigation continues.

