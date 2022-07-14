Woman calls DeKalb police response time ‘ridiculous’ after stray bullets flew through her home

A DeKalb County woman says she is frustrated with DeKalb County police response time after her home was hit by bullets.

The woman Beverly, who wants to remain anonymous, showed Channel 2 the bullet holes in her home. She says the bullet zipped over her while lying in bed on the night of Fourth of July.

“I keep thinking, was that a real bullet that actually came over my head?” Beverly said.

“It kind of makes me scared, even up to now because when I go in the room, I’m thinking, am I going to sleep in here. What’s going to happen? It’s kind of nerve wracking,” she said.

She eventually found several other bullet holes in her Decatur home and this bullet lodged in her kitchen window.

“So I’m kind of concerned and I’m worried,” she said.

Beverly believes the bullets were likely fired by someone celebrating the Fourth of July.

“So I called 911,” she said.

She says DeKalb police eventually came the next morning and filed a report but then told her it would be at least two weeks before they had time to investigate.

“Which I think is just ridiculous,” she said. “So I said, ‘What am I supposed to do with the little bullet in the window?’ He said I can keep it for them to use it during the investigation.”

Channel 2 reached out to the DeKalb Police Department and they told us they received many calls last week about celebratory gunfire hitting cars and homes. They said in a statement:

“All incidents were investigated by uniformed units; however, those requiring additional investigation have been assigned to our Homicide/Assault Unit and we are working diligently to contact victims of these crimes,” police said.

Beverly believes the response should be quicker for gunfire that could have taken her life.

“That’s a little disturbing, because we’re all citizens here and everybody wants to be safe.”

