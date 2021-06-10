UPDATE: Neighbor heard multiple gunshots in early morning shooting

Jun. 10—ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman dead.

Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Nelle Street at 3:20 a.m. to a report of multiple gunshots and were informed two people were hit, according to APD Public Information Officer Caleb McKnight.

When officers arrived they made contact with a 32-year-old man, who was responsive but suffering from gunshot wounds.

The officers than located a 37-year-old woman, who was wounded and unresponsive.

Investigators learned that the woman died from her injuries at a local hospital.

The man was transported in stable condition to an Indianapolis hospital.

After talking with several witnesses, detectives said it was an isolated incident between the two people who suffered the gunshot wounds.

Amanda Lahr, who resides in the 1700 block of Nelle Street, said she work up between 3 a.m. and 3:20 a.m. Thursday.

"I heard them arguing out here," she said. "Which is normal for the area. So I didn't think anything of it.

"Then I heard nine gunshots go off and a woman yelling to call the police," Lahr said. "So I called the police and it looked like someone was lying outside near the sidewalk and a man by the house."

Lahr said she didn't know who lived in the house and people were always coming and going.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is the second gun-related death in Anderson this year.

Andon Oliver, 17, Anderson, died Jan. 3 at the Sun Valley Town Homes. Oliver was shot once in the chest while seated in a car.

