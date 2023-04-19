Neighbor hears gunshots before mom and son are found dead in home, Missouri cops say

Officers in Missouri found a woman and her adult son dead inside a home after a neighbor heard gunshots, according to police and media reports.

Police were sent to the Springfield home around 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, when a “caller heard possible gunshots,” police said in a news release.

When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old and 62-year-old dead with gunshot wounds, according to the Springfield Police Department.

The woman, of Springfield, was the mother of the man, police told KY3 and the Springfield Daily Citizen.

An investigation revealed the deaths were a murder-suicide. Police said the man, of Harrison, Arkansas, fatally shot his mother before shooting himself.

Police said its detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield police at 417-864-1810.

