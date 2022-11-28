Neighbor helps save life of shooting victim on front porch

A man rendered first aid to a shooting victim on his porch on Thanksgiving Day morning after a violent domestic dispute happened at his neighbors’ apartment in Gastonia.

Video from Anthony Whisnant’s security camera caught voices of two people arguing before Shaquanta Youngblood, 39, was shot on Bond Avenue.

“I heard the gunshot and I was like, ‘Oh, there we go,’” he told Channel 9.

The shooting victim was seen on the video grabbing her chest and crossing the yard before collapsing onto Whisnant’s front porch.

Whisnant, a military veteran, grabbed his own gun and went outside to help.

“Usually, it doesn’t end well,” the former paramedic said. “So, I didn’t think she was going to survive.”

Whisnant said he applied pressure to her chest with one hand, holding his gun in the other and talking to 911 by speakerphone.

Whisnant said Youngblood’s boyfriend, Robert Adams, was walking around them mumbling to himself.

“Holding her down with the chest, and I think I got an active shooter walking around,” Whisnant said.

Police arrested 47-year-old Adams.

Whisnant spoke with Shaquanta Youngblood’s mother Monday. Theresa Youngblood is grateful to Whisnant for stepping in.

“I thank you and I hope the lord blesses you over and over again,” said Theresa Youngblood. “He didn’t have to get involved but he did, and he saved my daughter’s life. She’s here today because of him.”

Shaquanta Youngblood is in a hospital with a bullet still in her chest. Her mother said doctors advised that removing the bullet may do more damage.

The mother said her daughter has nine children and is afraid to go to sleep because she keeps hearing Adams’ voice in her head.

Adams was charged with first-degree attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is being held without bond.