Neighbor Kills New York Man and Stepson Execution-Style In Dispute Over Loud Music Captured on Video: ‘Why Would You Bring a Gun to Tear My Family Apart?’

Police are still working to track down the man behind a horrific double murder of a dad and stepson in New York City that was caught on surveillance video.

Surveillance footage of the terrifying scene Sunday night and the moments leading up to it in a Brooklyn apartment building at 1418 Brooklyn Avenue are circulating on social media.

The scene starts with a man dressed in navy blue, whom the cops identified as 47-year-old Jason Pass, climbing the stairs to a floor where he confronts his neighbor, Marie Delille, reportedly over loud noise. Delille’s husband and two children also joined her in the hallway during the confrontation.

New York Police are looking for 47-year-old Jason Pass, who is accused of murdering 47-year-old Bladimy Mathurin and his stepson, 27-year-old Chin Wai Mode, inside an apartment building in East Flatbush. (Photo: Twitter/@_mikefromqueens)

Bladimy Mathurin, also 47, rushes outside of the apartment, brandishing a pair of scissors that he directs toward Pass’ face.

Mathurin’s wife tries to pull Mathurin back from Pass, but Mathurin pulls away from her to continue the confrontation. That’s when things take a gruesome turn.

Pass pulls a gun from his waistband and points it at Mathurin. Mathurin begins to walk back toward his apartment. That’s when Pass shoots Mathurin right before his wife and daughter run back inside the apartment.

Mathurin’s stepson, Chinwai Mode, 27, tries to flee toward the stairs, but Pass guns him down, too, taking multiple shots at his body. Then, Pass walks back to Mathurin, who is moving and trying to get away, and coldly shoots him point-blank range again at his doorstep.

The video shows Pass looking over the scene, calmly walking to the elevator.

Cops found nine shell casings and several bullet fragments in the hallway. They also found multiple gunshot wounds in Mathurin’s and Mode’s bodies. Mathurin’s wife, Delille, said her family is originally from Haiti. She told cops that both Mathurin and Pass had been locked in a years’-long dispute about noise, according to the Post.

“My son is a good boy…he’s not violent,” Delille told ABC 7 NY. “My husband has no gun, no weapon; why would you bring your gun to shoot my family? Why would you bring a gun to tear my family apart?”

NYPD reported that six previous 311 calls regarding noise complaints had been placed by Pass, who lived below Mathurin. That ongoing dispute escalated Sunday when Pass began banging on his ceiling, and Mathurin banged on his floor. That’s when Pass rushed upstairs and reportedly kicked the door before the murders unfolded.

Delille said both she and her 10-year-old daughter witnessed the shootings.

Mathurin worked two jobs as a school bus driver during daytime hours and an Uber driver by night to support his family, according to the Gothamist.

Police haven’t released any details about the search for Pass, but he is still on the loose. Pass has been arrested before after being charged with robbery in 1992.

The apartment complex in East Flatbush where the murders took place is notably where Hollywood stars Barbra Streisand and Michael K. Williams grew up.