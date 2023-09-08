Neighbor made racist dolls and hung them on Black family’s fence in Alabama, feds say

A woman has been sentenced to 12 months in prison after she was accused of hanging racist dolls on her neighbors’ fence, federal officials said.

The woman, a white resident of Chancellor, Alabama, created dolls that were “racially offensive,” U.S. Attorney in the Middle District of Alabama Sandra Stewart said in a Sept. 7 news release.

She then hung the homemade dolls on the fence of her next-door neighbors in October 2019, according to the release.

A Black family lived next to the woman, Stewart said.

When asked why she put the dolls on the fence, the woman told law enforcement she was trying to “make the family move away,” according to the release.

As part of her plea agreement, the woman told officials she was trying to “intimidate her neighbors because of their race and because they were occupying a dwelling next to her,” officials said.

In March, the woman pleaded guilty to violating the Fair Housing Act, legislation that, among other things, protects residents from others using force or threats to injure or intimidate them, according to the release.

The woman was sentenced to 12 months without opportunity for parole, the maximum sentence for the charge.

Chancellor is about 100 miles south of Montgomery.

