Neighbor, officers honored for saving SC boy mauled by dogs

CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – A neighbor and three officers were honored Monday night for saving an 11-year-old boy who was mauled by a pack of dogs while walking to a school bus stop.

The attack happened on Feb. 14 on North Livingston Street in Clinton.

11-year-old A’Rhyan Anderson was walking to a school bus stop when he was attacked by four dogs, according to his mother.

Natasha Sims, a neighbor, saw the dogs surrounding Anderson.

She called 911 and tried to get the dogs away from the boy. She said the dogs ran away by the time officers arrived.

“I don’t want to die yet”: Woman receives life-saving 3rd double lung transplant at Duke Hospital

Officers found the pack of dogs and shot two of them. The other two got away and are described as large, black mixed-breed dogs.

On Tuesday evening, Mims and three City of Clinton officers – Officer Barnes, Sgt. Galloway and Lt. Harris were recognized.

The City of Clinton posted on its Facebook page “We are blessed to live in a community that cares about the well-being of each other, and we are forever grateful for the acts of bravery shown last week.”

❤️ Click here for more heartwarming news across the Carolinas

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.