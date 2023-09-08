Neighbor reacts to Alva death investigation
Fox 4's Bella Line has more on the death investigation in an Alva neighborhood, where a man was previously reported missing.
Fox 4's Bella Line has more on the death investigation in an Alva neighborhood, where a man was previously reported missing.
A protestor glued his feet to the cement stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium, but the delay didn't faze Gauff, who's the youngest American US Open finalist since Serena Williams in 1999.
Alzheimer’s disease is the 7th leading cause of death in the U.S., behind illnesses such as heart disease, cancer, COVID-19 and stroke.
Jones has said he's willing to take his holdout into Week 8.
The ongoing feud between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis has come to a head as Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal, has filed a lawsuit against Danis.
Trisha Paytas resurfaced allegations against Barstool's Brianna Chickenfry that she and other employees were laughing at Paytas's OnlyFans.
The Saints said the former Pro Bowl TE was suffering a seizure during the incident in question.
Texas will play under its brightest lights of the past decade on Saturday night. Are the Longhorns up for the challenge ahead of their move to the SEC?
Is a celebrity crush harmful or harmless? An expert weighs in. The post Women are reacting to their partners’ celebrity crushes looking nothing like them: ‘At least him and Harry Styles are in the same genre’ appeared first on In The Know.
Relativity Space is amping up its investment at NASA’s Stennis Space Center, with the company announcing today that it would lease a historic first-stage test stand to advance the development of the Terran R launch vehicle. Per the new agreement, Relativity will lease the A-2 Test Stand from NASA for a seven-year period, at a price of $2.76 million. The new investment brings Relativity’s total footprint at Mississippi-based Stennis to over 300 acres.
One of the worst contracts in MLB history might be getting messier.
The Steam store will soon tell you if a game supports Sony’s DualSense or DualShock controllers. Valve posted an update for developers this week, announcing that the feature would go live in Steam’s store and on its desktop app starting in October. Valve hints that more controller-friendly features could be on their way to Steam.
"At the end of the day, prevention is better and safety is better." The post Creator shares safety phone tip for women: ‘For your safety you cannot just dismiss him’ appeared first on In The Know.
The federal funds rate can indirectly affect student loan interest rates for better or worse. Here's what you need to know.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their picks against the spread for the biggest college football games in Week 2.
Former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants in the Georgia racketeering case have all pleaded not guilty and waived their right to an in-person arraignment that had been scheduled to take place this week. Here's the latest on where the 19 defendants stand.
Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou did their best Thursday at a news conference in London to sell their Oct. 28 heavyweight boxing match that is set to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The FCC is whole again with the Senate's confirmation of Anna Gomez as the agency's fifth commissioner, empowering it to take more and faster action regarding all matters regulatory in communication and, increasingly, space. Gomez was nominated to the seat in June after a year and half of Republican resistance to the previous candidate, Gigi Sohn, on dubious grounds. Once sworn in, she will be the third Democratic commissioner at the agency, which by design is split 3:2 in favor of the administration's party.
Walker transferred to UNC in part to be near his ailing grandmother. Brown wrote of the decision that the NCAA "couldn't care less about the young people it's supposed to be supporting."
For the first time in Joe Biden's presidency, Democrats will have a majority at the Federal Communications Commission and the ability to undo Trump-era deregulation in the internet and communications industries. The Senate has confirmed Anna Gomez as the agency's third Democratic commissioner, bringing an end to a 32-month partisan split on the panel.
"The Godfather" actor, 83, welcomed a son with Noor Alfallah, 29, in June. Now, Alfallah has filed for physical custody of the baby and there's a report that they have split.