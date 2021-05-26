Neighbor recalls finding body of Dallas 4-year-old Cash Gernon: 'I can't unsee what I saw'

Nikolas Lanum
·2 min read

The neighbor of slain 4-year-old boy Cash Gernon recalled finding the child’s body on a nearby street in Dallas, Texas after he was kidnapped and murdered on May 15.

"I can’t unsee what I saw," Antwainese Square told Jillian Mele on "Fox & Friends First."

Square, who was on a walk through the Mountain Creek neighborhood, initially thought Gernon was a dog lying in the road. She quickly called her mother as she walked down the street to investigate.

MURDERED 4-YEAR-OLD DALLAS BOY'S DAD SAYS KIDNAPPING AND KILLING IS A 'NIGHTMARE THAT DOESN'T GO AWAY'

"And as I’m walking I see a hand and then I told my mom- I say ‘Mom... I think this is a person.’"

Square broke down into tears and called 911, after which the dispatcher asked her if Gernon was possibly alive or conscious.

"I remember looking at his poor body and I remember seeing ants on the bottom of his feet," Square said.

DALLAS 4-YEAR-OLD CASH GERNON'S DEATH CAUSED BY MULTIPLE STAB WOUNDS: REPORT

Square conveyed that since the incident she has been "afraid" and "angry," but also "paranoid" for her own children, one of whom is just a year younger than Gernon was at the time of his death.

She added that she has never seen Darriynn Brown, the 18-year-old charged with kidnapping and burglary in relation to the crime. His bond was set at $1.5 million.

Surveillance footage from the home where the boy was staying shows the suspect, identified as Brown, taking Cash from his crib and carrying him away from the camera’s view, according to the detective's arrest affidavit obtained by The Dallas Morning News.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner determined Cash’s death was a homicide as a result of multiple stab wounds, local news station CBS DFW reported last week.

No murder charges have been filed as of Tuesday, but authorities have said additional charges are expected once forensic evidence has been reviewed.

