Neighbor says 19th and Walnut shooting unnerving

Aug. 1—As Terre Haute police Monday continued investigating a shooting that occurred about 10:30 p.m. Sunday near 19th and Walnut Streets, a neighbor whose home suddenly became part of an investigation was recalling the events.

Tracey Wheeler pointed to the side of his house and the adjacent chain-link fence Monday afternoon. "That's his blood there," said Wheeler. "I'm not messing with it, because a detective might come out and get some blood samples."

Wheeler was asleep when the shooting took place, and he awoke to discover his wife talking to police.

"I was downstairs in the man cave," he said. "I heard all the commotion and came upstairs and saw her outside talking to the police.

"This is in the middle of the night — we were asleep," Wheeler continued. "And we woke up, and she's out here talking to the police, and I'm like, 'Why are you out here? Get back in!'

The police were like, 'What's wrong with that crazy guy?' I said, 'There ain't no crazy guy — you're talking about there's a shooter loose, and this is a crime scene.'"

Wheeler inspected the damage to his fence. "He crashed my fence in, and I was out back with my dog when I noticed this was all pushed in," he said, gesturing to the affected area.

Quincy Rogers-Porter, 22, of Terre Haute, was the person killed in the shooting, police said Monday. An investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brad Rumsey at 812-244-2667.

Meanwhile, Wheeler admitted the incident had unnerved him.

"This is scary," he said. "I didn't know nothing like that happened in this neighborhood. I've been here 20 years, and my neighbors have been here longer that I have."

He added, "I'm retired now, so I try not to go out at all."

The shooting occurred near Davis Park Elementary School and St. Patrick School.

The Vigo County School Corp. issued this statement Monday:

"Our SPOs are aware and have been vigilant as always. We are saddened by this unfortunate loss in our community and are taking all precautions to ensure student safety. The school grounds were assessed for safety before the summer school program began this morning."

Davis Park is one of the Vigo County School Corp. elementary schools where half-day summer-school programs are being held.

