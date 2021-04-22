Neighbor says Andrew Brown was fleeing in car when shots were fired, killing him

Josh Shaffer
·4 min read

A neighbor and lifelong friend of Andrew Brown Jr. said he fled from Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies in his car before more than a dozen shots were fired at the vehicle, killing him.

The shooting death of a Black man by law enforcement Wednesday — coming just 24 hours after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd — brought national attention and protests to Elizabeth City, a northeastern North Carolina town about 165 miles from Raleigh.

Demetria Williams, who lives a few houses down from the slain man, said Thursday that she heard shots Wednesday morning and came running. When she reached Brown’s house, she saw deputies remove his dead body from the driver’s seat of the vehicle and attempt CPR.

She counted 14 shell casings on the ground, she said, and noted the rear windshield of the vehicle had been shot out.

“I got down there and they were shooting at the car,” Williams said. “He didn’t get far because the sheriff deputies were in the driveway. He was getting away. He wasn’t a threat.”

Demetria Williams showing a photo of her neighbor and longtime friend, Andrew Brown, who was shot and killed Wednesday, April 21, 2021 by Pasquotank County Sheriff&#x002019;s deputies
Demetria Williams showing a photo of her neighbor and longtime friend, Andrew Brown, who was shot and killed Wednesday, April 21, 2021 by Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputies

Protesters in Elizabeth City

Williams had joined roughly 200 others in protest in Elizabeth City on Wednesday night, marching through the small college town.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said Wednesday that deputies were carrying out a search warrant when the shooting happened. He said a deputy, who has not been identified, has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of a State Bureau of Investigation review.

Officials provided few details about the shooting, which happened about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Elizabeth City. They did not say what the warrant was for, nor how many shots were fired at Brown.

On Wednesday night, the City Council in Elizabeth City held an emergency meeting that became emotional as council members voiced their concerns and fears.

“There are a lot of people hurting in our city,” Councilman Gabriel Adkins said at the meeting. “We have a lot of hurt people.”

Town officials repeatedly emphasized that it was the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Department and not the Elizabeth City Police Department involved in the shooting.

‘A real, for real, nice guy’

Williams, the neighbor, said her friend Brown had been trying to regain custody of some of his children. Though he had spent time behind bars for drug offenses, she said he did not carry a gun.

“He was a real, for real, nice guy,” she said. “I’m not just saying that.”

On Thursday, fresh tire tracks cut deep across Brown’s yard, and the wall of his white brick house appeared splattered with mud.

Neighbors said Brown’s car came to rest across Roanoke Avenue, hitting a crepe myrtle in a yard roughly 100 feet away. Pieces of the car’s headlights remained in the scarred tree.

Williams said deputies entered Brown’s house by force after he had been shot. She said she did not know whether deputies tried to communicate with Brown before shooting at the car because she came after the first shot.

On Wednesday night, Elizabeth City Councilman Darius Horton, who wore a Black Lives Matter shirt, said officials need to be transparent about what happened.

“We don’t have the information, but it needs to be put out in the forefront. The body cameras, that needs to be released immediately,” he said.

Sheriff Wooten said the deputies involved had body-worn cameras. He said he did not have a timeline for when the footage would be released.

“We will be transparent, and we will take the proper action based on the findings of [the SBI] investigation,” he said.

About 200 demonstrators protest an emergency city council meeting in Elizabeth City, NC Wednesday, April 21, 2022. A Pasquotank County sheriff&#x002019;s deputy shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr., who is Black, on April 21, 2021 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Officials say they were executing a search warrant about 8:30 a.m. on Perry Street. The shooting is under review by the State Bureau of Investigation.
About 200 demonstrators protest an emergency city council meeting in Elizabeth City, NC Wednesday, April 21, 2022. A Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr., who is Black, on April 21, 2021 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Officials say they were executing a search warrant about 8:30 a.m. on Perry Street. The shooting is under review by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Protesters Wedneday night chanted “Say his name! Andrew Brown!” and “Hands up! Don’t shoot!” as they marched through downtown Elizabeth City.

“We’re dealing with issues in our communities,” said Rev. Timothy Stallings Sr., leading a prayer. “Personal issues! Stress issues! Life-filled issues! We need our law enforcement not to shoot us but to come help us out.”

Some of those gathered were friends of Brown.

“I’ve been knowing him 30 years, and he wasn’t a violent person,” said Daniel Bowser. “He didn’t mess with guns, he didn’t tote no guns.

“I don’t care what they put out there, he didn’t deserve to die.”

By late Wednesday, protesters crowded onto busy Ehringhaus Street in Elizabeth City, taking knees simultaneously as they blocked traffic.

They asked for Sheriff Wooten for a public accounting of what is known and what will be investigated, promising to stay peaceful and return Thursday.

Recommended Stories

  • 4-year-old girl shot while sleeping in pre-dawn, drive-by in Wake County

    At least eight shots were fired into a home where the child was in a front bedroom, Sheriff Gerald Baker said.

  • Pretty Ricky Rapper Baby Blue in Critical Condition After Being Shot by 1 of 2 Suspects Attempting Robbery

    The Love and Hip Hop star, née Diamond Smith, and another victim were in the parking lot of a bowling alley Monday when two suspects attempted to steal a gold chain, police said

  • Head of neo-Nazi group arrested for pointing gun at Black motorists after his poorly attended rally fizzles out

    Just 15 people showed up for National Socialist Movement’s rally in suburban Phoenix park

  • ‘Intent on disrespect.’ NC official ousted after refusing to use Black doctor’s title

    “Black women, regardless of level of education, are consistently dismissed and overlooked or judged in our society.”

  • Sex abuse charges expand to 2nd New Hampshire youth center

    Four former youth detention center workers charged with sexual assault made initial court appearances in New Hampshire on Thursday, including one accused of abusing a girl multiple times in a “candy storage room” at a second state-run facility. The state has made 11 arrests this month in connection with a broad investigation into physical and sexual abuse allegations at the Youth Development Center in Manchester, now called the Sununu Youth Services Center. The allegations against Victor Malavet are the first, however, to involve the Youth Detention Services Unit in Concord, where children are held while awaiting disposition of their cases by the courts.

  • India's COVID tsunami is the worst in the world. Why that should concern Americans.

    The deepening disparities between two of the world’s largest countries should remind optimistic Americans that with light at the end of their own tunnel, it’s probably time for the U.S. to start thinking about how it can help end the pandemic elsewhere too.

  • A Virginia GOP candidate for governor said Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict 'makes me feel sick'

    Amanda Chase, a Virginia politician who calls herself 'Trump in heels,' made the comment on the same day Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder.

  • Black Army soldier responds to racist tirade at IHOP: ‘This is America’

    ‘This is the country we serve and defend. These are the people we fight for’

  • Russia orders soldiers to begin return to bases after drills near Ukraine

    Russia ordered its top army command to begin returning troops to their permanent bases inside the country from Friday, saying it had successfully completed a "snap inspection" of forces in its south and west, near the border with Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported. The announcement prompted the rouble to rise sharply, following weeks of tensions with the West over a major Russian military buildup near Ukraine. The EU's top diplomat said on Monday that Russia has massed some 100,000 troops near the border.

  • 21-year-old paratrooper died in jump from Blackhawk helicopter at Fort Bragg, Army says

    She was a native of Gansevoort, New York.

  • Hong Kong journalist convicted for accessing public records

    A Hong Kong journalist was found guilty on Thursday of making false statements in obtaining information for an investigation into an attack on anti-government protesters, in the latest blow to press freedom in the city as authorities continue their crackdown on dissent. Choy Yuk-ling, also known as Bao Choy, was arrested in November on charges of falsely declaring why she was obtaining license plate information from a publicly accessible database.

  • Missing Indonesian sub running low on oxygen

    Rescuers are racing to find a missing Indonesian submarine, as authorities say the 53 sailors onboard only have enough oxygen to last until Saturday (April 25).Neighboring countries have stepped in to help detect any signs of the KRI Nanggala-402, which lost contact on Wednesday (April 21). Australia's foreign minister said the country would "help in any way we can", while Singapore has deployed a submarine rescue vessel to aid the search, the city-state's defense minister has said. Malaysia was also sending a ship.Here's Indonesian president, Joko Widodo. "I have ordered the military chief, navy chief of staff, and the search and rescue agency to use all possible efforts and capabilities to carry out an 'optimal' search and rescue operation. The main priority is the safety of the 53 crew members."An aerial search discovered an oil spill near the submarine's dive location, which the navy say could indicate damage to the vessel or be a signal from the crew.Two navy vessels with sonar capability have been deployed to assist the mission.Indonesia's naval chief of staff Yudo Margono said the submarine was in good condition, and had been cleared for use. The defense ministry say the 1,395-tonne vessel joined the Indonesian fleet in 1981.It underwent a two-year refit in South Korea that was completed in 2012.Earlier, a navy spokesman told national television that the submarine could sustain a depth of up to 1,640 feet.Although the seas in the area are shallower than in other parts of the archipelago, they can still reach depths of almost 5,000 feet.Indonesia only has a fleet of five submarines, and has been seeking to modernize its defense capabilities.But some of its equipment is old and there have been fatal accidents in recent years.

  • 'Mean Girls' star Jonathan Bennett said he and his fiancé were rejected by a wedding venue because they're gay

    Jonathan Bennet, who played Aaron Samuels in "Mean Girls," is now engaged to TV show host Jaymes Vaughan.

  • 'Beg, borrow, steal': the fight for oxygen among New Delhi's hospitals

    Pankaj Solanki, a doctor and the director of a small hospital in New Delhi, rushed to an oxygen vendor earlier this week to secure enough cylinders to keep 10 COVID-19 patients on the ICU ward breathing. The last-minute scramble for oxygen at Dharamveer Solanki Hospital is playing out across the city and the country, which is facing the world's largest surge in COVID-19 cases. Hospitals in India's capital, renowned for some of the best medical care in the country, are unable to guarantee basic services and thousands of lives hang in the balance - a stark warning of how India's healthcare system is buckling amid the pandemic.

  • Columbus police have killed the second-highest number of children of any local law-enforcement agency since 2013, according to police accountability data

    A Columbus police officer fatally shot 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant Tuesday. She was the fifth Black child killed by Columbus police in five years.

  • Star-Telegram’s 3rd NFL mock draft has Dallas Cowboys not repeating miss on Randy Moss

    Jerry Jones has made no secret about his excitement at the thought of tight end Kyle Pitts joining an already-explosive Cowboys offense.

  • Bombing in hotel parking lot kills at least 4 in SW Pakistan

    A powerful bomb exploded in the parking area of a luxury hotel in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Wednesday, killing at least four people and wounding at least nine others, police said. Footage on Pakistan news channels showed burning cars. Hours after the attack, the Pakistani Taliban in a statement claimed responsibility, saying it was a suicide attack.

  • Indonesian leader orders all-out effort to find submarine as oxygen runs low

    Indonesia's president ordered an all-out effort to find a missing submarine in a race against time to save the 53 crew, whose oxygen supply defence chiefs said would last only until Saturday. Indonesia sent a helicopter and five ships to search waters north of the holiday island of Bali but found no signs of the KRI Nanggala-402, which went missing early on Wednesday during a torpedo drill. “I have ordered the military chief, navy chief of staff, the search and rescue agency and other instances to deploy all the forces and the most optimal efforts to find and rescue the submarine crew," President Joko Widodo said on Thursday.

  • Covid: India sees world's highest daily cases amid oxygen shortage

    The country records 314,835 new daily cases as Delhi hospitals fear running out of oxygen in hours.

  • Parents organize against 'dangerous' critical race theory in classrooms: Former professor

    Dr. Carol Swain on New York schools facing backlash for a 'woke' curriculum.'