Neighbor says they saw Brian Laundrie and his parents leave their Florida home with an 'attached camper' after he returned from his trip with Gabby Petito

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The Moab Police Department via AP

A couple who lives near Brian Laundrie said they saw him and his parents drive off with an attached camper earlier this month.

One neighbor told WINK-TV they saw Laundrie leave his Florida home on September 11, the same day Gabby Petito was reported missing.

Laundrie's family told police last week they have not seen him since September 14.

A couple who lives across the street from Brian Laundrie and his family said they saw the 23-year-old and his parents leave their home in a truck hitching an "attached camper" about a week after Laundrie returned home alone from the cross-country road trip he had been on with his fiancé, Gabby Petito, Fox News reported.

Authorities are still searching for Laundrie, who has been missing since last Tuesday, and is a person of interest in Petito's homicide.

Charlene and William Guthrie, who moved to North Port, Florida, this summer, said they told authorities they saw Christopher and Roberta Laundrie attach what appeared to be a new camper to their truck and drive off for what the couple assumed was a weekend-long camping trip with their son.

"I saw them doing some work. And then when they prepared for their trip, I saw them loading the camper," William Guthrie told Fox.

He said he thought it was odd for the parents to go on a camping trip with their adult son in that particular camper, which he described as "small."

The Guthries said they reported the incident to police after authorities came to their home while investigating the disappearance of 22-year-old Petito. They were not sure if Laundrie returned from the trip with his parents.

The North Port Police Department and the FBI did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Rebecca Ollier, executive producer at WINK-TV, tweeted on Wednesday that a neighbor said they saw Laundrie leave the home with his parents and the camper on September 11 - the same day Petito's mother reported her missing. It was unclear if this was a different neighbor than the Guthries.

Laundrie returned to his parents' home without Petito on September 1. He declined to cooperate with police during the investigation into Petito's disappearance, and his family said Friday they had not seen him since September 14.

Petito's body was found in Grand Teton National Park on Sunday. The FBI confirmed her manner of death was homicide earlier this week.

Police declared the home of Laundrie's parents a crime scene on Monday, executing a search warrant at the property.

The search for Laundrie continued on Wednesday with K-9 units scouring Florida's 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve, where he is believed to have gone missing after his parents said he went there for a hike.

