Neighbor shoots 14-year-old as kids play hide and seek outside, Louisiana cops say

A 14-year-old was shot in the head as she played hide and seek, Louisiana deputies say. Now a neighbor is facing multiple charges.

David V. Doyle, 58, was arrested Sunday, May 7, after the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said he opened fire on a group of kids playing on his property and “unknowingly hit the girl.”

Deputies were called about a shooting at a home in Starks early that morning, authorities wrote in a news release. They arrived to find a teen who was shot in the back of the head.

Several kids were playing in the area and used a neighbor’s property to hide, according to the sheriff’s office. The property owner, identified as Doyle, told deputies he went inside and grabbed his gun after he saw shadows outside his home, the release said.

Doyle said when he went back outside, he saw several people running from his property and opened fire.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm, deputies said.

Doyle remained in jail as of May 8, online records show.

The girl, who wasn’t publicly identified, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

Gun violence in U.S.

Thousands of people in the U.S. die from firearm-related injuries every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“In 2020, there were 45,222 firearm-related deaths in the United States – that’s about 124 people dying from a firearm-related injury each day,” officials said.

That same year, gun-related injuries were among the leading causes of death in people ages 1 to 44 in the U.S., the CDC said.

Authorities said the Louisiana shooting remains under investigation.

Starks is about 155 miles west of Baton Rouge.

