Neighbor shoots and kills person accused of trying break into home, Texas cops say

A Houston man shot and killed a suspected burglar trying to break into a neighbor’s home, Texas police say.

The deadly confrontation happened around 11:30 p.m., Jan. 21, in a neighborhood on the city’s northwest side, Houston police told news outlets.

North officers are at a shooting scene 4900 Saxon. Adult male deceased at the scene. Shooter stayed at the location and states the suspect was breaking into a neighbors residence. 202 pic.twitter.com/HpNkl0DQh7 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 22, 2023

The neighbor told police he heard a noise coming from his neighbor’s house, although nobody was home at the time, KHOU reported. He went to investigate and saw a man trying to force his way inside.

“The neighbor came outside and confronted the person,” HPD commander Kenneth Campbell told KTRK. “At that point, the neighbor was in fear for their safety and discharged the firearm, striking the (suspect).”

The suspect, a man in his 20s, was shot in the chest, police told the outlet. First responders attempted life-saving measures but he died at the scene.

Police are investigating the shooting and working with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, the Houston Chronicle reported.

