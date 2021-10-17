Neighbor shoots man in face after choking victim seeks refuge, Colorado cops say

A 34-year-old man wound up shot in the face early Saturday morning after a neighborhood spree of violence, Colorado police reported.

The Colorado Springs man repeatedly choked a person unconscious in a domestic disturbance, officers said on a police blotter.

When the person ran to a neighbor’s home for refuge after regaining consciousness, the man opened fire on the home with a shotgun and then an AR-15, trying to kill the people inside, police reported.

When he tried to break into the home carrying the AR-15, the neighbor, who had armed himself, shot him in the face, incapacitating him, according to police.

Police responding to 911 calls about the gunshots at 12:56 a.m. found the man outside the home. He and the person he had choked were treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Colorado Springs is a city of more than 460,000 people south of Denver near Pikes Peak.

Woman dies when drunk driver chased by police slams into car, Utah officers say

Driver of stolen U-Haul calls 911 to ask deputies to end chase, Colorado sheriff says

Ex-girlfriend guns down postal carrier as he delivers mail, Colorado police say