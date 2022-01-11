Neighbor shoots suspected burglar seen taking items out of Arlington home, police say

A neighbor of an Arlington homeowner opened fire on a suspected burglar Monday afternoon after the suspect was seen with several items taken from inside of a residence, Arlington police said.

The burglary suspect suffered gunshot wounds in the incident and he was taken to a local hospital. He is expected to survive.

The suspect will face a charge of burglary of a habitation, Arlington police said Tuesday. No one else is facing charges in ongoing investigation as of Tuesday.

Police have not identified the burglary suspect.

The shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Queensborough Drive.

Witnesses told Arlington police that an unknown man had broken into one of the homes in the neighborhood and he attempted to leave with items from inside of the home.

A neighbor, who was armed, went to check on the house at the request of the homeowner and confronted the suspect, Arlington police said.

During the confrontation, the neighbor fired multiple shots, striking the suspect.

Police found evidence to support that the suspect had broken into a home before the shooting..