Neighbor shot with BB gun trying to stop teens driving recklessly, deputies say

An Acworth neighbor who tried to stop teenagers from driving recklessly was shot with a BB gun, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The alleged shooting happened on June 29. Authorities said the neighbor was injured in the abdomen.

Children were playing in a nearby yard as the teens drove by, according to investigators.

The teens were driving a grey Nissan with a bike rack on top. The car had a temporary license tag with an undetectable number.

At this time, sheriff’s investigators don’t have any information on the passengers in the car.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office.

