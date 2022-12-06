Neighbor shot by car thief, Memphis Police say

A man was rushed to the hospital Friday night after he questioned two people who were trying to steal a vehicle in Whitehaven, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said it was around midnight on December 2 when a gold Chevrolet Tahoe parked in front of a house on Gardenwood Drive.

The two people who were in that Tahoe began stealing a 2004 GMC Sierra when a neighbor walked outside and started questioning them, police said.

One person got out of that Sierra when the other, still inside the Tahoe, started shooting at the neighbor, hitting him once, according to police.

The neighbor was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

If you know anything about this shooting, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

