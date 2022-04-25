Neighbor shot man in chest after he threatened to hit his dog with shovel, TX cops say

A long-burning feud between two Texas neighbors turned bloody after one man threatened the other’s dog, according to San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Moonlight Terrace, a neighborhood on the city’s northeast side, before 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, according to a police department news release.

There they found a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper chest and arrested his 66-year-old neighbor on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The neighbors “had an ongoing history of disturbances,” police said.

They were having another dispute the afternoon of April 23. It’s not clear what exactly led up to it, but at one point during the argument, the 58-year-old threatened to hit the other man’s dog with a shovel, police told KSAT.

The 66-year-old went into his home, grabbed a gun and shot his neighbor outside,WOIA reported.

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Officers are investigating the incident, the department said.

Woman sinks teeth into neighbor’s pitbull to protect her Pomeranian, Ohio cops say

Neighbor killed in argument over dog running loose in neighborhood, Texas cops say

Woman’s cellphone video shows friend accidentally shoot her in the head, TX cops say

Man gets out of SUV to confront teens, then it rolled and killed one, Texas cops say