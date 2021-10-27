Neighbor stabs pregnant woman, two others during home break in, Tennessee police say

A neighbor accused of stabbing three people — including a pregnant woman — during a home invasion in Middle Tennessee has been arrested and charged, authorities say.

Austin Swanson, 23, was charged Tuesday with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office. A 23-year-old pregnant woman, 52-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man were injured in the attack.

Deputies responded to reports of a break-in and stabbing at a home in Portland at around 9 p.m. Monday. Swanson, who was identified as the victims’ neighbor, was still inside the residence when deputies arrived, authorities said.

The victims were given medical care on scene and later taken to a hospital. The two women were listed in stable condition, police said, and the man was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Authorities said they’re still working to determine a motive.

Swanson remained jailed without bond as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.

Portland is about 40 miles northeast of Nashville.

