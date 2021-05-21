UPDATE: Neighbor talks about Janesville murder-suicide scene

May 21—JANESVILLE — A neighbor of the residence where two men were shot and killed on Thursday night said he saw a woman come out of the mobile home screaming soon after the incident.

"I heard six gunshots, and I thought it might be fireworks or people working on a house," said Mario Santiago, who lives in the mobile home park at 1105 Kellogg Ave. on the city's south side.

Santiago lives a few trailers away from B17, where police said the shooting happened.

Police are treating the incident as a murder-suicide and authorities said the community has nothing to fear. They say it happened on the porch of B17.

"I came out quickly, and all I see is police cars everywhere," Santiago said. "They had their weapons out. ... That's when you feel safe; they're there."

Santiago said he overheard the woman who came out of the home, who he did not know, talking to police.

"She was saying, 'He did it right in front of me,'" Santiago said.

Santiago said the residents of B17 were a mother and her adult son. Santiago once worked with the son at B&G Foods in Stoughton, where Ortega products are made.

Santiago said he heard two people were shot, but he didn't know who. "I'm like, all night long, just thinking about that," he said.

Police issued a news release on the incident Friday morning, saying two men were shot and killed.

Police said the men who died knew each other, and Santiago heard similar information from mutual friends who posted on social media.

"Very sad," Santiago said.

Police and emergency responders were called to the area of the Town & Country Mobile Home Court at 9:56 p.m. Thursday.

Responders were told of reports of shots fired and people screaming, according to a Rock County Communications Center supervisor.

Police said they recovered a handgun at the scene. They promised to release more information at an online news conference at 1 p.m. Friday.