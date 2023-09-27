Neighbor who threatened to murder family placed on house arrest across street from victims

On a quiet neighborhood street in Seven Fields, Tyler Rupert lives in his dream home with his wife and two kids.

“It’s just perfect for us except for one neighbor across the street,” Rupert said.

His neighbor is Jerome Mulligan. Last week, he was sentenced to house arrest after he pleaded guilty for threatening and retaliating against Rupert and his family.

Rupert sat down with Channel 11 to tell his story. He said last year, while he was out of town, Mulligan threatened to kill his wife and son.

“She said that Jerry Mulligan threatened to murder her and my son so as a father that’s terrifying,” Rupert said.

Rupert says Mulligan then continued making threats on four more separate occasions so he bought security cameras.

He shared a surveillance video where Mulligan allegedly yells “one call and your family is dead.”

Rupert told Channel 11 there are photos of officers then arresting Mulligan shortly after. We asked Rupert why Mulligan would make these threats.

“That has been the biggest question. We have never actually spoken to Jerry, never said a word to him, Rupert said.

According to the criminal complaint, Mulligan told police he believed his neighbor was pointing a laser into his house. Last week, Mulligan was ordered to nine months house arrest.

“It’s just unfortunate that his punishment is house arrest and it doesn’t really solve our problem or that we are asking for it to be different but he’s still there every single day. It’s very on edge to live here,” Rupert said.

After Mulligan is done with house arrest, he has five years probation and during that time, he’s ordered to not have contact with the victims.

