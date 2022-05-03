Neighbor threatens to shoot man after he mows grass past property line in South Hill

Two neighbors got into a verbal altercation after one of them mowed grass past his property line, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 2 p.m. on May 1, deputies responded to a report of a neighborly dispute in the 8600 block of 188th Street East in South Hill.

When deputies arrived, they spoke to both neighbors and learned the dispute began when one of the men mowed grass past his property line.

The other neighbor felt that was disrespectful and told him to stay off his property.

Witnesses told deputies they heard him threaten to shoot the neighbor.

Neither men were arrested when both men refused to get involved with law enforcement.