Neighbor: Wooster home where man was shot and killed was a trouble spot

Leon Case, 51, died in the early morning of June 30 after three masked individuals attempted to rob his home. He was shot twice.

WOOSTER – Two gunshots rang out in the 500 block of Spink Street in the early morning hours of June 30. Soon the flashing lights of first responders arrived.

Three people wearing masks attempted to rob 51-year-old Leon Case. He was shot dead after an altercation. Another person in the home was hit over the head with a coffee jar.

The robbers fled and remain at large as of Wednesday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing, according to the Wooster Police Department.

Case once trained horses at the Wayne County Fairgrounds for many years, according to his obituary.

"His life revolved around horses and the track," it reads.

He is survived by his sisters, nephews and nieces.

Lisa Hess, his sister, declined to comment for this story.

For neighbors and nearby residents who don't always feel safe in the area, the shooting was another in a long line of incidents at the residence and in the neighborhood.

History of drug-related convictions and incidents

Wooster Police Department incident reports show numerous visits by law enforcement for drug complaints, break-ins and thefts going back to at least 2020.

Between March 2020 and June 2022, police responded to seven overdose complaints and three drug complaints.

Wayne County Court records from 2006 to 2020 reveal that Case was found guilty on numerous occasions for possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated possession of drugs.

Tracy Johnson talks about the neighborhood where Leon Case was shot and killed.

Tracy Johnson has lived at her Spink Street address for nearly 10 years with her husband and family.

There is always something happening at Case's home, but that isn't unlike the area, she said.

"My husband heard the gunshots early that morning (on June 30)," Johnson said. "He didn't think much of it because he had to get our daughter to work."

Johnson said it was best to mind her own business.

"I never knew Case," she said. "It was a known drug house though."

