Neighborhood complaints led to 15 dead dogs found in freezer bags at Utah home, cops say

A 74-year-old Utah woman is facing 30 animal cruelty charges after neighborhood complaints led deputies to bags of dead dogs in an Eagle Mountain home, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

In all, 16 dogs were found dead in the home and 14 others were rescued alive, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The identity of the suspect was not released.

Investigators say the discovery was made March 3, while the homeowner was hospitalized for injuries suffered in a fall, the sheriff’s office said.

Neighbors raised concerns that no one was caring for the woman’s pets and checked on the home. After seeing what was inside, the neighbors then reported their discovery to the sheriff’s office, which obtained a search warrant for the property, county officials said.

“As they entered the home they encountered an overwhelming odor of animal feces and urine. There was animal feces and urine throughout the house,” officials said.

“Deputies found 15 dead dogs inside a freezer in Ziploc-style bags, with a few dogs in grocery bags. In one area, one more dog was found dead lying on the floor just outside a kennel.”

Fourteen live dogs, including adults and puppies, were taken from the home to the North Utah County Animal Shelter, officials said.

Charges filed against the woman include 16 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty for the dead dogs, and 14 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty for the live dogs, officials said.

The sheriff’s office says the woman was involved in a 2018 investigation “under similar circumstances” that resulted in 14 dogs being taken from the home.

“She was later allowed to get four of the dogs back, as that is what is allowed under Eagle Mountain City ordinances,” the sheriff’s office said.

