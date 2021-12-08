Neighborhood disputes lead to Archdale shooting

Dec. 8—ARCHDALE — Two men were arrested after an exchange of gunfire in an Archdale neighborhood Monday night that authorities say happened after a series of disputes between a man and his neighbors.

Archdale Police Department officers went to the 3400 block of Garrell Street after receiving calls about a neighborhood dispute. Officers determined shots were being fired.

William Rivera, who lives on Garrell Street, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Bond was set at $1 million secured.

Gene Foust of Greensboro was charged with assault by pointing a gun, according to Archdale police.

Detective C.A. Chewning Jr. said one person was slightly injured with a scrape, though it wasn't clear if the injury was from a bullet or hitting the ground to avoid gunfire.

Chewning told The High Point Enterprise that the shooting culminated ongoing disputes between Rivera and neighbors.

Police received upward of a dozen calls Monday night from people in the neighborhood about the shooting, Chewning said.