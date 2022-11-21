Neighborhood evacuated due to standoff at Clayton County home
Clayton County police and sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a standoff that started Sunday night.
Channel 2′s Bryan Mims is at the active scene on Elizabeth Lane. The hours-long, ongoing standoff prompted residents to evacuate the neighborhood.
There is a large police presence and officers have blocked off the road.
Investigators have not released details on what led up to the standoff or if any hostages are involved.
