Neighborhood evacuated due to standoff at Clayton County home

WSBTV.com News Staff

Clayton County police and sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a standoff that started Sunday night.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims is at the active scene on Elizabeth Lane. The hours-long, ongoing standoff prompted residents to evacuate the neighborhood.

There is a large police presence and officers have blocked off the road.

Investigators have not released details on what led up to the standoff or if any hostages are involved.

