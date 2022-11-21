Neighborhood evacuated due to standoff at Clayton County home

Clayton County police and sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a standoff that started Sunday night.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims is at the active scene on Elizabeth Lane. The hours-long, ongoing standoff prompted residents to evacuate the neighborhood.

Stay with us for more details LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

There is a large police presence and officers have blocked off the road.

Investigators have not released details on what led up to the standoff or if any hostages are involved.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for alerts as news breaks]

IN OTHER NEWS



