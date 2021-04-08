Neighborhood grandfather figure arrested in Yale for child sexual abuse

Apr. 7—Lionel Roy Thompson, 78, of Choctaw, was charged in Payne County with three counts of child sexual abuse and one count of indecent exposure.

Thompson was arrested March 23 in the 800 block of East Erie Avenue.

Yale Officer Ken Moore said a call came in via 911 regarding a mother's concern her daughters had been molested.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the youngest child told her older sister that Thompson had had her pull his pants and underwear down, exposing his private area to the child.

The 12-year-old told her mom that her sister was then asked to engage in sexual acts with Thompson.

According to the affidavit, the child began to cry as she recounted what had happened, saying Thompson also squeezed her butt.

She alleged this wasn't the first incident that Thompson had squeezed her there.

According to the victim's mother, Thompson was a "grandfather figure around the neighborhood" and he would give the kids candy, fix their bicycles, give them bicycle tires and give the neighborhood kids rides on his golf cart.

The parents of a 10-year-old kid that had witnessed parts of the abuse were contacted, this child also alleged abuse.

Forensic interviews were set up for the three children with Holly Chandler at the Saville Center.

The two older kids said that Thompson has been squeezing their butts, which makes them feel "creepy."

The child witness said she saw the inappropriate squeezing at Thompson's residence earlier the same day the incident was reported.

She also told Chandler that she was changing and she saw Thompson watching her through the window, and messing with his genital area.

Moore wrote in the affidavit that the 10-year-old child said Thompson was always "grabbing his private parts and telling her how pretty she was."

He also allegedly told the child he wished she was his daughter so he could feel her all over. She said these comments "creeped her out."

Story continues

It was alleged that Thompson asked if he could take pictures of the 10-year-old and she said no.

According to the affidavit, the second-oldest kid saw Thompson pleasuring himself in his backyard, while looking at pictures of two young girls.

She alleged she thought it was a picture of herself and one of the other victims.

A drawing was made of the incident.

"Thompson has several cameras around the outside of his home," Moore wrote in the affidavit.

Moore said at least two of the cameras are facing the house where two of the victims live.

Moore went to Thompson's house, and he was invited in to look around the house.

Thompson consented to a search warrant of the residence.

"I told him I would be taking cellphone and computers for security cameras hardrive to the O.S.B.I. lab," Moore wrote in the affidavit.

Thompson admitted to allowing one of the children to sit on his lap, but denied grabbing and squeezing the girls inappropriately.

He was placed under arrest and bond was set at $100,000, and was posted March 29.

The affidavit said a few more names of some female children who live nearby came up during the forensic interview.

Thompson entered into a not guilty plea and retained Royce Hobbs as his representation.

He will appear on the misdemeanor docket May 11 to select a preliminary hearing date.