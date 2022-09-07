'Neighborhood Karen' blamed for Jeannette man's arrest

Sep. 7—The lawyer for a Jeannette man charged last year with obstruction of a police investigation told a Westmoreland County judge Tuesday the case is based on a bogus report from a "neighborhood Karen."

Defense attorney Robert Domenick argued that three criminal counts filed by Jeannette police against John Durbiano should be dismissed for lack of evidence.

Police contend Durbiano, 42, was detained June 6, 2021 during an investigation of a 911 call that two unidentified men were spotted looking into parked vehicles shortly after 1 a.m. near Maryland Avenue. Durbiano, according to police, matched the description of one of the men, refused to provide identification and was found in possession of a marijuana vaping device following a search.

"This is a prosecution in search of a crime," Domenick argued. "There was no probable cause, only a 911 call from the neighborhood Karen of Maryland Place. My client and a friend were taking a walk in the neighborhood. Where is the crime in that?"

"Karen" has become a slang term for a woman who may be perceived as entitled or demanding.

Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Echard said probable cause was created by the 911 call and that Durbiano was properly detained as part of a routine investigation.

"Jeannette is a high crime area and (police) need to confirm and dispel that report. It was an investigative detention and it was their duty to investigate the 911 call. They had to see if a crime was occurring," Echard said.

According to court records, Durbiano and the other man denied allegations they were looking into cars. Durbiano claimed he had no identification and was within his rights to withhold his name.

Police said the 911 caller was later questioned and admitted she saw neither man break into a vehicle. She told 911 that she just saw men walking and looking around which she found suspicious and believed that they were scoping out something with caused her to contact police, investigators wrote in a criminal complaint.

Durbiano had no duty to cooperate with police and that there is no evidence a crime was committed, Domenick said.

"We are contending the Bill of Rights is still in effect. If he doesn't want to talk to police he doesn't have to," Domenick said.

He argued that two misdemeanor drug offenses should also be dismissed because of an improper police search.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger ordered lawyers to submitted written legal arguments and said he make a ruling at a later date.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .