Neighborhood nuisance? Future of Peoria fireworks show in doubt

Fireworks light up the sky over the lagoon Monday, July 3, 2023 during the annual 3rd of July Fireworks Celebration at Glen Oak Park in Peoria.

The annual July 3 fireworks show at Glen Oak Park could come to end or see major changes come as the Peoria Park District explores how the event can move forward safely.

Security concerns surrounding the event — and an uptick in crime in the East Bluff — has led the park district consider its options.

The Peoria Police Department would like to see the event canceled indefinitely, according to spokesperson Semone Roth.

"If it were up to the Peoria Police Department, they would love for that event to be canceled altogether," Roth said. "Because of certain security concerns with parties surrounding that event, a lot of times there's been issues and incidents that occur with pop-up parties after this event and just certain incidents where there's drinking, fighting and things like that."

Robert Johnson, the president of the park district's board of trustees, said he would like to see the fireworks remain at Glen Oak Park and the community cannot allow poor behavior from youth to disrupt the event.

"If they (Peoria police) want to see it canceled indefinitely, then they're not doing their jobs," Johnson said. "What are we going to do, cancel everything in Peoria every time there's an issue and then the taxpayers have to suffer because they want amenities, they want to events to go to? That's a quality of life issue."

Johnson said if the community decides and informs the park district board it does not want the event to continue, he would back that request. But he said the decision needs to come from the community, not the police department.

"I will support whatever the community wants. They're the ones that elect me to do a job for this park district and it's them I will be listening to, not the police," Johnson said.

Peoria Park District board president Robert Johnson, middle, and executive director Emily Cahill, right, join in singing "Happy Birthday" to State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth during a press conference celebrating the new Lakeview Loop outdoor roller-skating facility planned for Lakeview Park and future upgrades to Donovan Park on Wednesday, Aug 23, 2023 at the Lakeview Recreation Center in Peoria.

Peoria Park District Executive Director Emily Cahill said the park district has seen a decline in attendance and in increase in security issues, particularly among unaccompanied minors, at the event in recent years.

She said last year's event was attended by 1,200 people and required roughly 60 people from the Peoria Fire Department, Police Department and security teams to run the event.

"We are pretty realistic about the fact that the event cannot continue as it is now," Cahill said. "We know that whether it's a different kind of programming opportunity for participants or it's changing how the structure is set up, we know something needs to modify and maybe that it needs to be in a different location, a location that is easier to access and control."

After last year's event, Peoria police noted six incidents happening in the East Bluff area the night of July 3.

Police used pepper balls to disperse a crowd of over 200 people at the intersection of McClure and Arcadia avenues after fights broke out among juveniles. One juvenile was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.

Three people were injured by gunfire at a large house party of 200 to 250 people in the 1000 block of East Kansas Street that night as well.

Police also responded to a report of 50 shots fired in the 700 block of Virginia Avenue that night in a shooting that left one person injured and four vehicles damaged by gunfire.

Elsewhere, police seized firearms from suspects in the 800 block of East Republic Street, the 1100 block of Arcadia Avenue and at Glen Oak Park as well that night.

Cahill said Glen Oak Park's many entry points and location in a densely populated neighborhood add to the challenges surrounding the event.

Park District board trustee Joyce Harant said some of the behavior seen at the event has been "disturbing" and "dangerous," but she would like to see the park district find a way to keep the fireworks at Glen Oak Park.

"The security concerns are real and very valid. This event has been changing for the past several years, and, of course, COVID didn't help," Harant said. "But what I want to see is for us to have an event that we have confidence we can provide it as safely as we do our other park district events."

City Councilmember Tim Riggenbach, whose 3rd District is home to Glen Oak Park, says he receives complaints every year about illicit fireworks in the East Bluff neighborhood.

"Unfortunately, the large crowds seem to exacerbate the problem," Riggenbach said.

Park District seeks public input on future of Glen Oak fireworks

Youngsters play with sparklers before the fireworks show Monday, July 3, 2023 at the annual 3rd of July Fireworks Celebration at Glen Oak Park in Peoria.

A survey was sent out by the park district asking what the community would like to see for the future of the event. Cahill said public input is pivotal to the decision the park district and board of trustees will make.

Cahill said the park district has met with law enforcement, school officials and East Bluff leaders to get their thoughts on the event's future, as well.

"It deserves the opportunity for us to get public input, to get strong conversation about what it could be before we determine it shouldn't be anything," Cahill said.

Riggenbach said he was made aware of a petition circulating the East Bluff neighborhood from people who are opposed to the fireworks and "want their neighborhood back."

Johnson said early feedback he has gotten from residents indicates people want to see the fireworks remain at Glen Oak Park. He said the fireworks are an important way to bring people together in Peoria.

"The Glen Oak fireworks bring together that community on the East Bluff — and lord knows it has its challenges in that part of the city — but it brings all walks of life together, whites, Blacks, Hispanics, Latinos, it brings a whole group of individuals in this city together for one time and they should not have to worry about having violent challenges and people doing things they shouldn't do."

When the park district is done gathering community input, the matter will go to the board of trustees for a vote in late March or early April.

"We're assuming that the event will happen, and so our goal is not to say can we do all this and then just cancel it — we may end up there, but that's not our preference," Cahill said. "Our preference is to reimagine it, whether it's location, programming or logistics to have an event that we really think is part of Peoria's personality because it's been around for so long."

Stadium Park, adjacent to Peoria Stadium on Lake Avenue, was mentioned in the survey as a potential new location.

Harant said the outcome she would like to see is a preservation of the fireworks at Glen Oak Park but noted that may not be the outcome. She said she wants to review all of the community feedback before deciding how she will vote.

"I just want to put it all together and figure out as a community how we can have the best event possible," Harant said.

